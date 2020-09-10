Make Working From Home Fun With These Cute Stationery Supplies

At long last, office supplies are getting a groovy makeover. Creative brand Poketo adds a whimsical touch to stationery that will jazz up your desk space. Whether you're working from home or taking notes in class, these stylish utensils are sure to inspire your best performance.

Although typing on a computer is convenient, it can't quite replace the satisfaction of writing on paper. The Holographic Notebook features a resplendent cover and 128 lined pages that are environmentally friendly and tree-free. And, to make sure you always have a writing utensil handy, be sure to pair it with one of Poketo's elegant pen sets. The Prism Rollerball pens are designed with a special prismatic-shaped body and fine 0.4 mm tip to make writing not only a breeze but a pleasure. Prefer the trusty ballpoint pen? Poketo has that, too. Their Classic Slim Pen set includes four fine-tip pens in an array of metallic finishes.

No desk is complete, however, without a stapler and a trusty pair of scissors. Make sure yours are matching with the Acrylic Scissors and Stapler in Iridescent. Both of these office supplies feature a dazzling rainbow body that twinkles from all angles. Not only will they keep your desk tidy, but they'll also brighten up your workflow.

