Home / Design / Creative Products

Make Working From Home Fun With These Cute Stationery Supplies

By Margherita Cole on September 10, 2020
Stationery by Poketo

At long last, office supplies are getting a groovy makeover. Creative brand Poketo adds a whimsical touch to stationery that will jazz up your desk space. Whether you're working from home or taking notes in class, these stylish utensils are sure to inspire your best performance.

Although typing on a computer is convenient, it can't quite replace the satisfaction of writing on paper. The Holographic Notebook features a resplendent cover and 128 lined pages that are environmentally friendly and tree-free. And, to make sure you always have a writing utensil handy, be sure to pair it with one of Poketo's elegant pen sets. The Prism Rollerball pens are designed with a special prismatic-shaped body and fine 0.4 mm tip to make writing not only a breeze but a pleasure. Prefer the trusty ballpoint pen? Poketo has that, too. Their Classic Slim Pen set includes four fine-tip pens in an array of metallic finishes.

No desk is complete, however, without a stapler and a trusty pair of scissors. Make sure yours are matching with the Acrylic Scissors and Stapler in Iridescent. Both of these office supplies feature a dazzling rainbow body that twinkles from all angles. Not only will they keep your desk tidy, but they'll also brighten up your workflow.

Scroll down to see these stationery supplies, and head on over to My Modern Met Store to treat yourself to a set.

Jazz up your workspace with this cute stationery!

 

Acrylic Scissors in Iridescent

Stationery by Poketo

Poketo | $22

 

Acrylic Stapler in Iridescent

Stationery by Poketo

Poketo | $26

 

Holographic Notebook

Stationery by Poketo

Poketo | $20

 

Prism Rollerball Pens (Set of 5)

Stationery by Poketo

Poketo | $24

 

Classic Slim Ballpoint Pens (Set of 4)

Stationery by Poketo

Poketo | $28

 

Shop this cute stationery in My Modern Met Store!

Poketo: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

Polaroid’s New Pocket-Sized Printer Turns Photos From Your Phone Into Stickers

IKEA x LEGO Collaboration Releases Storage Boxes That Are Also Toys

9 Essential Supplies to Make Virtual School a Breeze

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

9 Essential Supplies to Make Virtual School a Breeze
Labor Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
10+ Grinch Face Masks to Comically Warn Others to Keep Their Distance
LEGO Releases 5,544-Piece ‘Harry Potter’ Diagon Alley Set Complete With Wizarding World Stores
IKEA x LEGO Collaboration Releases Storage Boxes That Are Also Toys
Polaroid’s New Pocket-Sized Printer Turns Photos From Your Phone Into Stickers

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hasbro Releases Bob Ross Monopoly as Peaceful Alternative To the Classic Game
Compassionate Crafter Makes Look-Alike Dolls for Children With Physical Differences
Wish Your Dad a Very Happy Birthday With This Collection of Creative Products
Express Your Punny Side When You Wear These Art-Inspired Graphic T-Shirts
Artist Bottles the Beauty of the Ocean in Completely Unique Wood and Resin Pieces
Disney Is Selling a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Mug That Is Fit for the Pumpkin King

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.