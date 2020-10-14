Meticulously Decorated Cake Is Hand Piped To Look Like an Antique Persian Rug

When is a rug not a rug? When it’s a cake by Alana Jones-Mann. The Los Angeles-based designer and baker is known for decorating round cakes that resemble shaggy floor coverings from the 1970s. Although she continues to regularly include this type of design in her embellishment repertoire, Jones-Mann also creates rectangular confections that are meticulously piped to appear as Persian rugs. She has been so successful in her decorating that, at first glance, this dessert doesn’t look like it could be edible art, but something that you’d put in your home (or dollhouse).

The design for the cake was inspired by an antique Persian rug from Mansour, a purveyor of antique rugs, carpets, and tapestries. “Each individually piped dot of buttercream was kept low and compact to reflect the pile [of the rug],” Jones-Mann shares in an Instagram post about it. In an up-close shot of a cut slice of cake, you can see exactly what she means. Every inch of its surface is covered with tiny dots that had to be perfectly placed in order to convey the look and feel of a rug; if there was even just one area of piping out of order, the illusion wouldn’t have been as successful.

Scroll down to get a better look at Jones-Mann’s handiwork. Afterward, follow her on Instagram to see what she’s baking next.

Designer and baker Alana Jones-Mann has decorated a cake to look like an antique Persian rug.

Alana Jones-Mann: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alana Jones-Mann.

Related Articles:

Colorful Hand-Decorated Cakes Look Like They Are Completely Covered in Tiny Beads

These Crafty Cakes Look Like They’re Covered in Elaborate Embroidered Patterns

These Towering Cakes Look Like Avant-Garde Sculptures Straight Out of a Museum