Vincent van Gogh’s Life Illustrated in His Imaginative Style of Swirling Colors

Few artists have a style that is as instantly recognizable as Vincent van Gogh‘s iconic aesthetic. With his vibrant color palette and expressive, swirling brushstrokes, it's almost impossible to confuse the Dutch painter's art for another's work. Cartoonist and illustrator Alireza Karimi Moghaddam honors Van Gogh's legacy by creating enchanting illustrations inspired by his art and life.

Over the years, this series has gone through many transformations. Some of Moghaddam's illustrations offer a straightforward depiction of the Post-Impressionist's life, such as going on long walks in the countryside with his art supplies or painting yellow sunflowers. Others, however, are much more fantastical, where Van Gogh's paintings are coming to life with flying crows and swirling blue skies.

Following Van Gogh's life to the letter is not Moghaddam's aim. Instead, he wants to explore the artist's personality, interests, and why he painted such moving landscapes. “I do believe that Van Gogh was in love with life,” Moghaddam says. “He loved people and this love is vivid in his artworks. Van Gogh and I have a deep friendship in my imagination.” While the real Van Gogh had many emotional ups and downs, the version in Moghaddam's illustrations is idealized, where he is happy and content with life.

As a teenager, cartoonist and illustrator Alireza Karimi Moghaddam fell in love with Vincent van Gogh’s work and was compelled by his story.

