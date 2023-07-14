Watch a Dancer Perform a Highly Complex Underwater “Mime” Routine

Dancing is, by nature, an intricate discipline that requires grace and precision. As if it weren't complex enough on the ground, can you imagine executing it flawlessly underwater? This is exactly what Jaydeep Gohil, also known as Hydroman, does. Playing with the buoyancy of water, he creates elaborate underwater routines displaying his incredible skill and body control. As a result, his videos are almost hypnotic.

One of his videos, titled “The Inventor,” quickly went viral on Reddit and Instagram for the sheer display of talent it features. In it, Gohil first seems to walk up an invisible staircase before showing off some dance moves and floating at the pretend top. He then does something even more bewildering. He begins walking upwards and goes in a clockwise motion to make a full circle in the water, as if his legs were the clock hands. In the end, he simply poses as if about to take a bow.

On top of the creativity behind the choreography, bringing it to life with such perfection takes different skills. Not only does he have to control every part of his body down to the detail, such as his hands and his feet, but he also likely has to hold an exact amount of air in his lungs to only float up to a certain level.

Gohil has also recreated Michael Jackson's famous moonwalk, doing so on a submerged pool table, and also upside down below the surface. He has also addressed the challenges of dancing underwater with a funny video. He depicts his dancing self being rushed and chased away by his breathing, played by another diver. Ultimately, Gohil's craft showcases the beauty of what can be achieved when imagination and human endurance are brought together.

