Home / Dance

Watch a Dancer Perform a Highly Complex Underwater “Mime” Routine

By Regina Sienra on July 14, 2023
Underwater dancer walking upwards and posing

Photo: Screenshot from Instagram

Dancing is, by nature, an intricate discipline that requires grace and precision. As if it weren't complex enough on the ground, can you imagine executing it flawlessly underwater? This is exactly what Jaydeep Gohil, also known as Hydroman, does. Playing with the buoyancy of water, he creates elaborate underwater routines displaying his incredible skill and body control. As a result, his videos are almost hypnotic.

One of his videos, titled “The Inventor,” quickly went viral on Reddit and Instagram for the sheer display of talent it features. In it, Gohil first seems to walk up an invisible staircase before showing off some dance moves and floating at the pretend top. He then does something even more bewildering. He begins walking upwards and goes in a clockwise motion to make a full circle in the water, as if his legs were the clock hands. In the end, he simply poses as if about to take a bow.

On top of the creativity behind the choreography, bringing it to life with such perfection takes different skills. Not only does he have to control every part of his body down to the detail, such as his hands and his feet, but he also likely has to hold an exact amount of air in his lungs to only float up to a certain level.

Gohil has also recreated Michael Jackson's famous moonwalk, doing so on a submerged pool table, and also upside down below the surface. He has also addressed the challenges of dancing underwater with a funny video. He depicts his dancing self being rushed and chased away by his breathing, played by another diver. Ultimately, Gohil's craft showcases the beauty of what can be achieved when imagination and human endurance are brought together.

Jaydeep Gohil, also known as Hydroman, plays with the buoyancy of water to create elaborate dance routines.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hydroman (@hydroman_333)

As a result, his videos are almost hypnotic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hydroman (@hydroman_333)

On top of the creativity behind the choreography, bringing it to life with such perfection takes different skills.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hydroman (@hydroman_333)

Ultimately, Gohil's craft showcases the beauty of what can be achieved when imagination and human endurance are brought together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hydroman (@hydroman_333)

Jaydeep Gohil: Instagram
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Artistic Swimmer Recreates Wednesday’s Iconic Dance Routine Underwater

Underwater Photography Captures Weightless Bodies Frozen in Motion

Artistic Scuba Diver Creates Unbelievable Underwater Paintings as She Swims

Dynamic Underwater Photos Look Like Dramatic Baroque Paintings

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch 100 People Scream as Loud as They Can in This Funny and Cathartic Video
Watch a Group of Photographers Stand Their Ground as a Grizzly Bear Charges Towards Them
Man Rescues a Turtle That Got Stuck Between Rocks on a Beach in Hawaii
23 YouTube Channels To Teach You How To Paint for Free
Watch a Calf Get Rescued From a Canal by an Excavator in One Swift Motion
Life-Saving Video Shows How To Recognize the Signs of Stroke

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch How a Polar Bear Delicately Crosses Thin Ice Without Breaking It
Incredible Live Stream Video Captures Powerful Volcano Eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea
Fascinating Video Reveals What It Takes to Ring a 70-Ton Bell at a Japanese Temple
Heroic Sherpa Rescues a Hiker From a Crevasse on Mt. Everest
Fascinating Animation Compares the Size of Extinct Animas With Their Descendants
Trippy Video Shows Toddlers Reacting to an Immersive 3D Experience

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.