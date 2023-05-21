Performer Poignantly Explores the Paths of Relationships in a Gravity-Defying Dance

French dancer Yoann Bourgeois has dazzled the world with mesmerizing choreographies that explore life's trials and tribulations. He has previously illustrated how success is rarely linear through an acrobatic routine featuring a staircase and a trampoline, which marveled onlookers given the grace with which he fell and was propelled back. Now, another of his works is making waves online thanks to its complexity and subject matter. He is joined by his partner Marie as they defy gravity upon a spinning wooden platform to depict the path of relationships throughout life.

This piece is titled Houvari, and the Bourgeoises have performed it as part of their exhibition programs since at least 2019 in Hong Kong, Spain, and most recently, a venue called HangarY in Yoann's native France. This is where a video of the choreography was shot in October 2022 by Instagram user bademivs. It went on to earn over a million likes thanks to the relatability and power of the feelings expressed by the dancers.

The dance starts with both performers walking on opposite ends of the wooden turntable. At one point, Yoann stops and begins walking in the other direction. He bumps into the woman, creating a short and almost awkward encounter, so they go back to walking in their separate corners. Later, Marie stops, and Yoann inevitably crosses paths with her. After what looks like some hesitation followed by soft movements as if to recognize his lover, he slowly embraces her and lifts her off the ground.

The power of this choreography has surpassed its original form and made it to mainstream media. Harry Styles performed a version of this dance in the video for his single “As It Was,” which has choreographed by Bourgeois himself. His signature moves were recognized by his followers as he shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Many of you have asked me the question… Well yes it was me! And it was great, because @harrystyles is great, playful, adventurous.”

Given the touching and poignant nature of this choreography, it's sure to keep on breaking hearts and inspiring hope wherever it is performed. Its timelessness and sincerity is sure to awe audiences for years to come.

