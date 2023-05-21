Home / Dance

Performer Poignantly Explores the Paths of Relationships in a Gravity-Defying Dance

By Regina Sienra on May 21, 2023
Gravity-Defying Choreography on a Spinning Platform Explores the Path of Relationships

Photo: Screenshot from Instagram

French dancer Yoann Bourgeois has dazzled the world with mesmerizing choreographies that explore life's trials and tribulations. He has previously illustrated how success is rarely linear through an acrobatic routine featuring a staircase and a trampoline, which marveled onlookers given the grace with which he fell and was propelled back. Now, another of his works is making waves online thanks to its complexity and subject matter. He is joined by his partner Marie as they defy gravity upon a spinning wooden platform to depict the path of relationships throughout life.

This piece is titled Houvari, and the Bourgeoises have performed it as part of their exhibition programs since at least 2019 in Hong Kong, Spain, and most recently, a venue called HangarY in Yoann's native France. This is where a video of the choreography was shot in October 2022 by Instagram user bademivs. It went on to earn over a million likes thanks to the relatability and power of the feelings expressed by the dancers.

The dance starts with both performers walking on opposite ends of the wooden turntable. At one point, Yoann stops and begins walking in the other direction. He bumps into the woman, creating a short and almost awkward encounter, so they go back to walking in their separate corners. Later, Marie stops, and Yoann inevitably crosses paths with her. After what looks like some hesitation followed by soft movements as if to recognize his lover, he slowly embraces her and lifts her off the ground.

The power of this choreography has surpassed its original form and made it to mainstream media. Harry Styles performed a version of this dance in the video for his single “As It Was,” which has choreographed by Bourgeois himself. His signature moves were recognized by his followers as he shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Many of you have asked me the question… Well yes it was me! And it was great, because @harrystyles is great, playful, adventurous.”

Given the touching and poignant nature of this choreography, it's sure to keep on breaking hearts and inspiring hope wherever it is performed. Its timelessness and sincerity is sure to awe audiences for years to come.

French dancer Yoann Bourgeois has dazzled the world with mesmerizing choreographies that explore the trials and tribulations of life. A clip of his piece Houvari is making waves online due to its poignant subject matter.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Vadim (@bademivs)

Performed upon a spinning wooden platform, the choreography seems to depict the path of relationships throughout life as lovers meet, separate, and reunite again.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Hangar Y (@hangar_y_officiel)

Harry Styles even performed a version of this dance in the video for his single “As It Was,” which has choreographed by Bourgeois himself.

Yoann Bourgeois: Instagram

Related Articles:

Dad and Daughter Dazzle Instagram With Their Joyful Dance Moves

Choreography Duo Imagines 40 iPhone Text Tones as Expressive Interpretive Dances

Incredible Choreography Combines Traditional Indian Dance With the Swagger of Hip Hop

Watch a Mesmerizing Hand Ballet Performed for the 2020 Paralympics Hand Off Ceremony

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artistic Swimmer Recreates Wednesday’s Iconic Dance Routine Underwater
Photographer’s Aerial Photos Give a New Perspective on the Art of Ballet
Cheerleading Squad’s Music Is Cut Off During Routine So Supportive Crowd Steps in To Help
Cosplayer Dresses as Wednesday Addams and Perfectly Recreates Her Iconic Dance
30 Creative Gifts for Dancers That Celebrate the Art of Movement
Performer Artfully Expresses Life’s Ups and Downs in a Mesmerizing Acrobatic Routine

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Discover the Story of Legendary Ballet Dancer Rudolf Nureyev’s Unique Grave
Dad and Daughter Dazzle Instagram With Their Joyful Dance Moves
Pole Dancer Amazes ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges With Visually Stunning Routine
Choreography Duo Imagines 40 iPhone Text Tones as Expressive Interpretive Dances
All-Lebanese Dance Group Wows ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges With Hypnotic Routine
Incredible Choreography Combines Traditional Indian Dance With the Swagger of Hip Hop

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.