Chef Amaury Guichon has made a dream cake for animal lovers and chocoholics. Well-known for his realistic cake sculptures, his latest creation is an 8-foot-tall and 160 pound giraffe made entirely of chocolate. The lifesize pastry has been carefully sculpted and painted to bear an uncanny resemblance to its real-life inspiration.

Originally from France, Guichon became an executive chef when he was 21 years old. Soon afterward, he found an opportunity to relocate to the U.S., where he developed his style and techniques. This ultimately led Amaury to co-found The Pastry Academy in Las Vegas with Belgian chef Michel Ernots.

Now, Guichon is taking the world by storm through his incredible creations like this giraffe cake sculpture, which took seven days to complete. In the process video, you can watch every step of Guichon's meticulous process: from creating the molds for the animal's head and body to stenciling the geometric pattern. Every element of the cake is edible. In fact, he even affixes the giraffe's limbs with chocolate.

Chef Amaury Guichon created an incredible giraffe cake.

It is 100% chocolate and entirely edible.

Guichon co-runs The Pastry Academy in Las Vegas, and specializes in cake sculptures.

