Finalists in This Coveted Photography Contest Includes an Entry From a 12-Year-Old

If the finalists of the 2025 AOP Open Awards are any indication, the future of photography is looking bright. This photo contest, organized by the Association of Photographers (AOP) and sponsored by Fujifilm UK, is unique in that it asks professional and amateur photographers to compete side by side. Since there is no particular theme, the images are a wonderful collection of creativity that spans all genres.

The 15 finalists, selected by expert judges, represent an interesting cross-section of views and perspectives. Twelve-year-old Delong Chen’s inclusion demonstrates that creative vision and talent can come at any age.

“This year’s Open Award has attracted a wide and diverse range of entries from all ages, which is heartening to see,” says Isabelle Doran, CEO of the Association of Photographers. “While several finalists’ entries pay close attention to the compositional aesthetic of the abstract, the role that faith, rituals, and belief play in cohesive societies as key themes comes through strongly amongst many of our finalists' submissions, reflecting a shared interest in communicating a visual narration of the human spirit.”

From a cheese rolling contest in the UK to a look at motherhood in the world of sport, each image has a unique story to tell. And thanks to their place on the finalists list, each will get even wider exposure when they are displayed alongside the 40th AOP Photography Award Finalists at the official AOP Awards Showcase in London and included in the annual AOP Awards Book. Scroll down to see more of the finalists and head to the AOP Awards website to see more images from the finalists.

The 2025 AOP Open Awards have announced the 15 finalists of its nineteenth annual contest.

In this unique contest, amateur and professional photographers compete alongside each other.

Association of Photographers: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the AOP.