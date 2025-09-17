20 Stunning Winners of the 2025 Prix de la Photographie Paris Photo Contest

The Prix de la Photographie, Paris (PX3) has announced the winners of its 2025 contest, with London-based photographer Peter Muller taking home the top prize in the professional category. His inspiring series, Adaptive Boxers, which brings us inside the world of wheelchair boxing, is both technically sound and visually moving.

Non-Professional Photographer of the Year Alena Solomonova shows a different side of photography with her winning image. Her poetic project Wilting uses the power of still imagery to dissect the beauty of the passage of time. Aging, fragility, and transformation are interpreted through her use of dried flowers and plants, which translates into powerful photographs.

“PX3 is dedicated to promoting the appreciation of photography and giving a platform to voices that inspire, challenge, and move us,” says Hannah Lillethun, program director of PX3. “This year’s winners exemplify how photography can document reality while also sparking reflection. From adaptive athletes redefining sport to intimate explorations of fragility and time, these projects remind us of the power of visual storytelling.”

Whether awarding the best book photography or honoring creative portraiture, the photo contest manages to highlight some of the best emerging and established photographic talent. In doing so, it give them a platform and visibility through its annual winners exhibition in Paris and the PX3 Annual Book.

Winners were named across 10 categories in both the professional and non-professional/student divisions.

