20 Stunning Winners of the 2025 Prix de la Photographie Paris Photo Contest

“Adaptive Boxers” by Peter Muller. PX3 Photographer of the Year (Professional) and Professional Advertising Photographer of the Year

The Prix de la Photographie, Paris (PX3) has announced the winners of its 2025 contest, with London-based photographer Peter Muller taking home the top prize in the professional category. His inspiring series, Adaptive Boxers, which brings us inside the world of wheelchair boxing, is both technically sound and visually moving.

Non-Professional Photographer of the Year Alena Solomonova shows a different side of photography with her winning image. Her poetic project Wilting uses the power of still imagery to dissect the beauty of the passage of time. Aging, fragility, and transformation are interpreted through her use of dried flowers and plants, which translates into powerful photographs.

“PX3 is dedicated to promoting the appreciation of photography and giving a platform to voices that inspire, challenge, and move us,” says Hannah Lillethun, program director of PX3. “This year’s winners exemplify how photography can document reality while also sparking reflection. From adaptive athletes redefining sport to intimate explorations of fragility and time, these projects remind us of the power of visual storytelling.”

Whether awarding the best book photography or honoring creative portraiture, the photo contest manages to highlight some of the best emerging and established photographic talent. In doing so, it give them a platform and visibility through its annual winners exhibition in Paris and the PX3 Annual Book.

Scroll down to see all of the incredible category winners and then head over to the official website to see all of the winners and finalists.

The Prix de la Photographie, Paris (PX3) has announced the winners of its 2025 contest.

“Faith Amid the Rubble” by Abdelrahman Alkahlout. Professional Press Photographer of the Year

“The Third Man” by Kazuhito Hirai. Non-Professional Special Photographer of the Year

“Jurassic Park” by Alessandro Marena. Non-Professional Nature Photographer of the Year

“The Independence Movement: Layered Gazes” by Hakbong Kwon. Professional Fine Art Photographer of the Year

“The Amboseli Wildlife” by Paolo Ameli. Professional Nature Photographer of the Year

“Weightless in the Guggenheim Museum” by Angel Sanchez. Non-Professional Sports Photographer of the Year

“Silent steps” by Elias Ejderhamn. Professional Sports Photographer of the Year

“THE HOUSE WITH HAIR” by Nick Green. Non-Professional Architecture Photographer of the Year

“Faces of loss in Ukraine” by Hanna Kuzmych. Non-Professional Press Photographer of the Year

Winners were named across 10 categories in both the professional and non-professional/student divisions.

“Life is still a garden, don't say otherwise” by Veronika Trubnikova. Professional Analog Photographer of the Year

“VEHICLES AND THEIR OWNERS” by Jose Luis Gea Arques. Non-Professional Analog Photographer of the Year

“Les demoiselles” by Agnes Doolag. Non-Professional Fine Art Photographer of the Year

“Wilting” by Alena Solomonova. PX3 Best New Talent (Non-Professional/Student) and Non-Professional Portraiture Photographer of the Year

“Desert Crystal” by Svetlana Fadeeva. Professional Architecture Photographer of the Year

Non-Professional “Circle of Solitude” by Toshihiko Miura. Advertising Photographer of the Year

“Promenade” by Leila Forés. Non-Professional Book Photographer of the Year.

“View from” by Aurelie Beeston. Professional Special Photographer of the Year

“TREASURES Limited Edition Book” by Cheraine Collette. Professional Book Photographer of the Year

