The “Most Famous Keyhole in Rome” Has an Amazing View of St. Peter’s Basilica

Rome boasts one of the world’s most vibrant assortments of historic sites, whether it be the Pantheon, the Trevi Fountain, or the Roman Forum. But hidden within the city’s winding streets is a minuscule attraction, one that’s so innocuous that it could easily be missed. At the end of a cul-de-sac in the San Saba neighborhood is an unassuming green door, featuring a brass keyhole that, when peered into, offers a miraculous glimpse not only of Rome, but of Malta and the Vatican.

Nicknamed the Aventine Keyhole, the site showcases a picturesque view of St. Peter’s Basilica and its iconic dome, situated perfectly in the center. The scene is complete with a garden and lush, towering hedges that perfectly frame the basilica, creating a stunning, if unexpected, composition. Gazing into the keyhole may not be the most convenient, nor does it provide an expansive vista, but the spectacle is still enchanting enough to warrant a visit. After all, the view contains one country and two nation-states.

The grounds just beyond the doorway belong to the Knights of Malta, crusader knights and an ancient religious order who have owned the property for centuries. The site originally served as a fortified palace for Alberico II, the ruler of Rome from 932–954, and, afterward, became a villa housing a Benedictine monastery. It was only in the 15th century that the Order of Malta took control of the grounds, which were later granted an “extraterritorial” status—in other words, everything found within the estate’s walls aren’t part of Italy, but of Malta.

Today, the building is better known as Santa Maria del Priorato, a small church designed by famous architect and engraver Giovanni Battista Piranesi in the 18th century. Throughout the structure, Piranesi incorporated nautical and marine motifs such as ships, as well as esoteric and Masonic symbols. Aside from Neoclassical architecture, Piranesi also produced romantic etchings, many of which depicted Rome and its many marvels, including the Colosseum.

It’s unclear whether Piranesi intended for the keyhole and the door to perfectly align with St. Peter’s Basilica, or whether it’s a happy coincidence. No matter the reason, the Aventine Keyhole is a remarkable treasure concealed in the most serendipitous of places.

