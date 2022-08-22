Get in the School Spirit With This Bundle of Online Classes Teaching Acrylic Painting

The beginning of the school year is typically all about young people, but you can be a student at any age. After all, it’s never too late to learn something new. Through our e-learning platform My Modern Met Academy, you can take courses year-round from the comfort of your own home on your own schedule. Now, we’re offering a Back to School bundle that’s centered around three acrylic painting classes. It’s a great way to learn a variety of techniques at a special discounted price. The entire bundle is $90, which saves you $15 if you were to buy them individually. But, don’t delay; this offer is only good until September 10.

The Back to School bundle includes three courses that highlight the variety of ways in which artists use acrylic paint. It features Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons with Elyse Dodge, Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting with Dimitra Milan, and Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics taught by Megan Elizabeth.

Of the three classes, Dappled Light is a great beginner-level course. Megan Elizabeth will show you how to paint the light you see through the trees by first going over the basics of acrylics, including mixing colors. She’ll then show you how to create a composition that evokes nature all while being uniquely yours.

When you’re ready for something more process-driven, give Dodge’s class a try. She is a meticulous planner who uses Adobe Illustrator to design all of her paintings. In Acrylic Landscapes, she’ll take you through the planning process—including how she uses the software—and then converts what she created on the computer into a painting. (If you don’t have Adobe Illustrator, that’s okay. Adobe offers a free trial and other imaging software will work, too.)

Milan’s Abstract Realism class is one of our best-selling courses on My Modern Met Academy. Over the course of about an hour, she shows you how to start with an abstract background, draw out your subject, and then use acrylics to bring it to life.

Get a sneak peek of each class below, and then purchase the Back to School bundle through My Modern Met Academy until September 10.

Adults can go back to school, too! For a limited time, enroll in My Modern Met Academy's Back to School bundle and save $15 on three painting classes.

One class is Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics taught by Megan Elizabeth.

Great for a beginner painter, it goes over the basics like color mixing.

Watch the trailer for the class here:

Another class in the bundle is Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons.

Artist instructor Elyse Dodge takes you through the digital planning process—including how she uses the software.

She then converts what she created on the computer into a painting.

Get an introduction to the class here:

Dimitra Milan's Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting class is one of our best-selling courses on My Modern Met Academy.

Over the course of about an hour, she shows you how to start with an abstract background…

Draw out your subject…

…and then use acrylics to bring it to life.

Get a peek into the class here:

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

Enjoy the Best Creative Products When You Shop at My Modern Met Store

Support Creativity When You Become a Member of My Modern Met

Artist’s ‘Abstract Realism’ Paintings Capture the Wild Bond Between Women and Animals

Perfect Your Painting When You Enroll in These Online Art Classes