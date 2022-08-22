Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Get in the School Spirit With This Bundle of Online Classes Teaching Acrylic Painting

By Sara Barnes on August 22, 2022
Painting Classes on My Modern Met Academy

The beginning of the school year is typically all about young people, but you can be a student at any age. After all, it’s never too late to learn something new. Through our e-learning platform My Modern Met Academy, you can take courses year-round from the comfort of your own home on your own schedule. Now, we’re offering a Back to School bundle that’s centered around three acrylic painting classes. It’s a great way to learn a variety of techniques at a special discounted price. The entire bundle is $90, which saves you $15 if you were to buy them individually. But, don’t delay; this offer is only good until September 10.

The Back to School bundle includes three courses that highlight the variety of ways in which artists use acrylic paint. It features Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons with Elyse Dodge, Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting with Dimitra Milan, and Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics taught by Megan Elizabeth.

Of the three classes, Dappled Light is a great beginner-level course. Megan Elizabeth will show you how to paint the light you see through the trees by first going over the basics of acrylics, including mixing colors. She’ll then show you how to create a composition that evokes nature all while being uniquely yours.

When you’re ready for something more process-driven, give Dodge’s class a try. She is a meticulous planner who uses Adobe Illustrator to design all of her paintings. In Acrylic Landscapes, she’ll take you through the planning process—including how she uses the software—and then converts what she created on the computer into a painting. (If you don’t have Adobe Illustrator, that’s okay. Adobe offers a free trial and other imaging software will work, too.)

Milan’s Abstract Realism class is one of our best-selling courses on My Modern Met Academy. Over the course of about an hour, she shows you how to start with an abstract background, draw out your subject, and then use acrylics to bring it to life.

Get a sneak peek of each class below, and then purchase the Back to School bundle through My Modern Met Academy until September 10.

Adults can go back to school, too! For a limited time, enroll in My Modern Met Academy's Back to School bundle and save $15 on three painting classes.

Dimitra Milan Online Art Class

 

One class is Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics taught by Megan Elizabeth.

Acrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth

Great for a beginner painter, it goes over the basics like color mixing.

Megan Elizabeth Teaching Acrylic Painting Class Online

Megan Elizabeth Teaching Acrylic Painting Class Online

Acrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth

Acrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth

Watch the trailer for the class here:

 

Another class in the bundle is Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons.

Contemporary Acrylic Landscape Painting by Elyse Dodge

Artist instructor Elyse Dodge takes you through the digital planning process—including how she uses the software.

Creating a Polygon Landscape Painting

She then converts what she created on the computer into a painting.

Elyse Dodge Painting a Geometric Acrylic LandscapeElyse Dodge Painting a Geometric Acrylic Landscape

Get an introduction to the class here:

 

 

Dimitra Milan's Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting class is one of our best-selling courses on My Modern Met Academy.

Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan

Over the course of about an hour, she shows you how to start with an abstract background…

Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan

Draw out your subject…

Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan

…and then use acrylics to bring it to life.

Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan

Get a peek into the class here:

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
