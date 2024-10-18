Designer Turns Daft Punk’s Legendary Pyramid Stage Into a Colorful 2,000-Piece LEGO Set

In the mid-aughts, Daft Punk was at the top of its game. The French electronic music duo's Alive tour saw them playing all over the world, including a headlining set at Coachella. Alongside their innovative electronic music, there was another element that made their shows memorable—a soaring pyramid stage with triangular displays and massive projection screens that lit up the party. In honor of this historic tour, LEGO builder Patrick Harboun (aka RobotRock) and his son created a Daft Punk set made up of 2,000 pieces.

“This project began in 2020 as a fun father-son collaboration, growing into something epic as we found ourselves needing a creative escape during lockdown,” writes Harboun. “Both huge Daft Punk fans, this build is a fusion of 2 passions. I spent my teenage years listening to ‘Homework' on my Walkman, while my son’s 1st favorite baby song was ‘Get Lucky.' It felt only natural to blend our love for Daft Punk's music with our love for LEGO.”

The star of the set is described as a rotating box of transparent bricks inside a pyramid. Powered by a motor, it features rainbow-colored lights hanging inside to get the full look of the iconic pyramid stage. “LEGO bricks are rarely used for triangular shapes, so we had to find creative ways to make all those angles click,” admits Harboun.

The set also features mini figures of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, the masked musicians behind Daft Punk. One of the biggest challenges of this project was the duo's signature helmets. Harboun made some custom pieces based on the band's appearance in Pharrell's Brick by Brick film, but to be on the safe side regarding copyright and LEGO Ideas rules, he also made an alternative version using regular helmet pieces.

Harboun and his son submitted their Daft Punk set to LEGO's global Music To Our Ears! competition four years ago, where they won the Grand Prize on LEGO. Despite this, their design was not selected to be turned into an official set and released. Now, Harboun and his son are trying “one more time.” This time they've submitted the build through the LEGO Ideas platform, where a project will be reviewed for potential production as a LEGO set once it reaches 10,000 supporters. As of writing, the project has received nearly 3,000 votes. If you want this set to become a reality, make sure to support it on its LEGO Ideas page.

Patrick Harboun: X

LEGO Ideas: Website

h/t: [Hypebeast]

All images via LEGO Ideas.

