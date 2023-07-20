Home / Quiz

Which Decade Are You Really From? Travel Back in Time and Take the Quiz

By Jessica Stewart on July 20, 2023
Which decade do you really belong in?

This quiz was generated with the help of ChatGPT. Content was then revised and fact-checked by My Modern Met.

Sometimes the decade we grew up in doesn't actually match how we feel. Maybe you love vintage clothing, or perhaps new technology is a passion. Whether you are an old soul or young at heart, the generation you technically belong to doesn't always define you.

Discover which decade you really belong in when you take our fun personality quiz. After answering 12 short questions, you'll find out whether you're a 1920s flapper, a 1960s activist, a 1970s disco diva, a 1980s counterculture punk, a 1990s hip-hop child, or a 2000s tech junkie.

Related Articles:

Are You a Child of the 80s? Test Your Knowledge [Quiz]

Which Hue Represents You? Discover Your Color Match [Quiz]

Who is Your Genius Persona? Discover Your Historical Counterpart [Quiz]

Discover Your Historical Alter Ego: Which Iconic Figure From the Past Are You? [Quiz]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Are You a Child of the 80s? Test Your Knowledge [Quiz]
Which Hue Represents You? Discover Your Color Match [Quiz]
How Much Do You Know About Monet? [Quiz]
Who is Your Genius Persona? Discover Your Historical Counterpart [Quiz]
Quote Quest: Who Said It? Art Edition [Quiz]
Artistic Tastes Revealed: Discover Your Ideal Art Experience [Quiz]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

How Much Do You Know About the Italian Renaissance? Test Your Art Knowledge [Quiz]
Discover Your Political Alter Ego: Which Former U.S. President Are You? [Quiz]
Name That Sculpture! Test Your Art Knowledge [Quiz]
Discover Your Historical Alter Ego: Which Iconic Figure From the Past Are You? [Quiz]
Are You a Contemporary Art Connoisseur? [Quiz]
What Type of Drawing Should You Try Next? Discover Your Next Creative Outlet [Quiz]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.