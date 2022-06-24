Home / Inspiring / Good News

Basketball Hero Saves Ref’s Life After Collapse From Heart Attack

By Arnesia Young on June 24, 2022
Basketball Player Hero Saves Referee From Heart Attack During Game

They say not all heroes wear capes; however, one in basketball shorts is probably the last thing you’d expect. But for Toledo Glass City basketball player Myles Copeland, no matter what he’s wearing, he’s always prepared to take action in an emergency. “It’s what they train you for—to run towards the emergency. Don’t run away from it,” Copeland shares, referring to his training for his day job as a firefighter. And that’s exactly what the minor league basketball player did when a referee suddenly collapsed from a heart attack mid-game at an out-of-state match.

The entire audience was in shock when 61-year-old John Sculli fell to the ground, but Copeland immediately jumped into action and began performing CPR on the unconscious ref. And it’s the player's quick reaction time that ultimately saved Sculli’s life. “I worked on him for about 10 minutes before the paramedics were able to get there,” Copeland explains. And by the time help arrived, the trained first responder had already helped the referee regain consciousness. Sculli was even joking that he was going to head back in and finish reffing the game.

After Copeland’s life-saving efforts, Sculli was able to receive triple bypass surgery to remove the blockage that caused his heart attack. And now his future is looking very bright as he continues on the road to recovery. Hopefully, he will be out there reffing more games very soon—all thanks to his hero in basketball shorts.

Not only did Copeland save a man’s life that night, but he even went on to help his team win the game. But no matter what his performance as a player, Copeland will always be Sculli’s MVP. “Miles, my heart literally goes out to you for saving my life,” Sculli later shared from his hospital bed. “You are my hero.”

Toledo Glass City basketball player Myles Copeland saved a ref's life after the man collapsed from a heart attack.

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

‘E.R.’ Star Anthony Edwards Saves Hit Broadway Musical When Lead Gets COVID

Football Fans Catch and Save a Cat Falling From a 50-Foot Stadium Balcony

Dog Lost for Four Months Is Rescued From the Snow and Reunited With His Human

Hockey Fan Notices Cancerous Mole on Team Manager’s Neck and Saves His Life

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

One Inspiring Teen Is Accepted Into All Eight Ivy League Schools
Adorable 5-Year-Old Surprises Dad With Saturn’s Rings Through Her Telescope for Father’s Day
First Female Principal Chief of Cherokee Nation Honored on New Quarter
Adorable Toddler and Cat Stop Everything to Watch Window Washers Every Time
New York Passes Bill That Will Prevent Pet Stores From Selling Dogs, Cats and Rabbits
Ukrainian Mom Tells Son With Down Syndrome They’re Fleeing To Meet John Cena, and It Really Happens

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

New York State Passes “Right to Repair” Law for Your Electronics
Man Cleans Up Beaches With Custom-Built Grabber and Remote-Controlled Trash Can
No One Would Sign This Sixth Grader’s Yearbook, Until Some Older Kids Stepped In
Life-Changing Gift From Kind Customer Moves Starbucks Barista to Tears
San Diego Zoo Celebrates First Male Golden Takin Calf Born in Western Hemisphere
Central Park Birdwatcher Christian Cooper Gets His Own National Geographic TV Show

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]