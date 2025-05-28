Home / Funny

Beatboxing Nun Goes Viral After Impromptu Performance on Brazilian TV

By Emma Taggart on May 28, 2025

 

There's a video making the rounds online of nuns with unexpected rhythm, and no this viral clip isn’t from a Sister Act movie—it’s real life. Sister Marizele from Brazil has captured hearts online after spontaneously showcasing her beatboxing skills on the Brazilian TV channel Pai Eterno. Her impressive beats even prompted a second nun and a priest to dance alongside her, turning the moment into an unforgettable piece of internet gold.

Dressed in a blue skirt, white shirt, and traditional white habit, Sister Marizele began singing a song before seamlessly transitioning into an impressive beatbox performance. The nun beside her, Sister Marisa de Paula, instantly joined in, breaking into a joyful two-step dance to match the beat. Then Deacon Giovani Bastos, the presenter and priest, also got involved, busting some moves in his long black robe.

Many online were quick to draw comparisons between the viral moment and Whoopi Goldberg’s iconic 1990s comedy franchise Sister Act. One person wrote, “I know ‘Sister Act’ when I see it,” while another joked, “They really dropping a ‘Sister Act’ remake in 2025, huh?” Others praised the nuns for using hip-hop as a creative way to connect with young people. One Instagram user wrote, “They work with vulnerable young guys, and they use the hip hop to get a connection with them. It's just an amazing job.” Another added, “Pope Francis would be proud of them!”

Check out the original clip below.

Sister Marizele from Brazil recently went viral after spontaneously showcasing her beatboxing skills on Brazilian TV channel, Pai Eterno

Pai Eterno: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Source: PDI | Encerramento – 21/05/2025

