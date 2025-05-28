Beatboxing Nun Goes Viral After Impromptu Performance on Brazilian TV

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TV Pai Eterno (@tvpaieterno)

There's a video making the rounds online of nuns with unexpected rhythm, and no this viral clip isn’t from a Sister Act movie—it’s real life. Sister Marizele from Brazil has captured hearts online after spontaneously showcasing her beatboxing skills on the Brazilian TV channel Pai Eterno. Her impressive beats even prompted a second nun and a priest to dance alongside her, turning the moment into an unforgettable piece of internet gold.

Dressed in a blue skirt, white shirt, and traditional white habit, Sister Marizele began singing a song before seamlessly transitioning into an impressive beatbox performance. The nun beside her, Sister Marisa de Paula, instantly joined in, breaking into a joyful two-step dance to match the beat. Then Deacon Giovani Bastos, the presenter and priest, also got involved, busting some moves in his long black robe.

Many online were quick to draw comparisons between the viral moment and Whoopi Goldberg’s iconic 1990s comedy franchise Sister Act. One person wrote, “I know ‘Sister Act’ when I see it,” while another joked, “They really dropping a ‘Sister Act’ remake in 2025, huh?” Others praised the nuns for using hip-hop as a creative way to connect with young people. One Instagram user wrote, “They work with vulnerable young guys, and they use the hip hop to get a connection with them. It's just an amazing job.” Another added, “Pope Francis would be proud of them!”

Check out the original clip below.

Sister Marizele from Brazil recently went viral after spontaneously showcasing her beatboxing skills on Brazilian TV channel, Pai Eterno

Pai Eterno: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles :

Watch This Beatboxer Recreate an Orchestra Using Only His Voice

Singing Nuns Are Bringing 13th-Century Latin Hymns to Contemporary Music Charts

Funny Security Camera Footage Captures Office Staff Having a Dance Break

Grandma Shows Off Her Moves as She Spontaneously Joins TikTok Dancers in a Supermarket