Watch a Little Boy Realize His Drawing Has Been Turned Into a Huggable Plush Doll

By Sara Barnes on February 15, 2022

Sometimes a unique present can also be oddly familiar. When a little boy named Ben opened a box, he pulled out a stuffed animal that looked unlike anything you could find on the toy store shelves and yet he knew he'd seen somewhere before. “Wait wait wait wait,” he repeated, scurrying down the hallway to his room. It’s then that he matched the plush creature with his own drawing tacked on the wall, and he began to jump for joy. The marker sketch was created by Ben himself and brought to life as a cuddly toy thanks to a company called Budsies.

Ben’s original drawing was of a Pokemon character he created. It has features that you wouldn't see on one of the pocket monsters, including a multicolored ring around its bunny-like head with wild purple hair coming from the top of its noggin. The drawing is chock-full of the amazing (yet wholly impractical) imagination that kids have, and it's something you might expect to exist as only a 2D work of art. That’s what makes the reveal of it in 3D so surprising and so memorable.

Ben isn’t the only child to see one of their flat artworks come to life as a custom stuffed animal. Scroll down to see more of these heartwarming “reveal” videos and visit the Budsies website to start making your own stuffed animal.

When a boy named Ben opened up a gift, he was shocked to see his drawing brought to life as a plush toy. Here's the original sketch:

The company Budsies translated the drawing into a huggable doll. Here are more delightful videos and photos of kids seeing their artwork as toys:

