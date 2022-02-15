Watch a Little Boy Realize His Drawing Has Been Turned Into a Huggable Plush Doll

His parents had a stuffed toy made from one of his drawings, so cool. 😃🔥❤️🖌 pic.twitter.com/vQfdYb2uBS — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) January 20, 2022

Sometimes a unique present can also be oddly familiar. When a little boy named Ben opened a box, he pulled out a stuffed animal that looked unlike anything you could find on the toy store shelves and yet he knew he'd seen somewhere before. “Wait wait wait wait,” he repeated, scurrying down the hallway to his room. It’s then that he matched the plush creature with his own drawing tacked on the wall, and he began to jump for joy. The marker sketch was created by Ben himself and brought to life as a cuddly toy thanks to a company called Budsies.

Ben’s original drawing was of a Pokemon character he created. It has features that you wouldn't see on one of the pocket monsters, including a multicolored ring around its bunny-like head with wild purple hair coming from the top of its noggin. The drawing is chock-full of the amazing (yet wholly impractical) imagination that kids have, and it's something you might expect to exist as only a 2D work of art. That’s what makes the reveal of it in 3D so surprising and so memorable.

Ben isn’t the only child to see one of their flat artworks come to life as a custom stuffed animal. Scroll down to see more of these heartwarming “reveal” videos and visit the Budsies website to start making your own stuffed animal.

When a boy named Ben opened up a gift, he was shocked to see his drawing brought to life as a plush toy. Here's the original sketch:

Here is Ben's original drawing 🙂 It's a Pokemon character he created! pic.twitter.com/RhneHqAnfD — Budsies (Official) (@BudsiesToys) January 21, 2022

The company Budsies translated the drawing into a huggable doll. Here are more delightful videos and photos of kids seeing their artwork as toys:

Emmett has worked hard all year writing a comic series featuring his creation, Applin! 🍎 He loves plushies and this custom creation was his favorite Christmas gift this past year! pic.twitter.com/z1pTBSyPgz — Budsies (Official) (@BudsiesToys) February 5, 2022

Kass loves to draw and he created this red Cobra. 🐍 He loves to create new animals, gear, Fortnite skins etc, and he was SO excited to see this come to life! pic.twitter.com/2ltOXEHbNQ — Budsies (Official) (@BudsiesToys) February 3, 2022

Heather's daughter was drawing one day and asked her mom to name a food and an animal and she would create a character… and Cupcake Bunny was born! “I knew right away she had to be immortalized … It was her favorite present. The detail is amazing!” pic.twitter.com/DmQDb0j0Ie — Budsies (Official) (@BudsiesToys) January 29, 2022

Natalie loves dragons and has been drawing them for years. She designed this dragon, Spearmint, to have us make into a Budsie. Watch her see the Spearmint plushie for the first time! #budsies pic.twitter.com/zuKG1NkxBA — Budsies (Official) (@BudsiesToys) January 22, 2022

When you realize what's in the box… 😍 pic.twitter.com/TLNXcbpMXE — Budsies (Official) (@BudsiesToys) January 15, 2022

Korbin drew this incredible monster version of himself! Check out all of the details! Korbin has autism and he used drawing as a way for him to relax. We hope to see more of his artwork in the future! pic.twitter.com/PJCcwyeiH6 — Budsies (Official) (@BudsiesToys) January 3, 2022

Eva spends most of her days drawing up characters and even animating them. She created Blue Scar, a hybrid of several large cat species. She says that Blue Scar is generally a happy character, but he also has a tendency to be a bit mischievous and crazy! pic.twitter.com/YJKLu5IUK8 — Budsies (Official) (@BudsiesToys) December 20, 2021

This young artist drew this monster with two mouths. The monster has antenna on her head, orange eye lashes and a purple dress with ruffles. 💜 pic.twitter.com/8b6g5OKxhz — Budsies (Official) (@BudsiesToys) January 2, 2022

Meet Mila the Monster! Keira Thompson, a 14-year-old with autism, published a children’s book called Mila and the Too Hard Hoop. The book teaches kids that it's okay to admit things are hard, but not to give up. The book is available for purchase on Amazon! 📸: @MilaTheMonster1 pic.twitter.com/mQZPSjnmXl — Budsies (Official) (@BudsiesToys) January 4, 2022

Avery loves magical creatures, and this is her unicorn named Pixie that she got for Christmas this year! 🦄 💕 pic.twitter.com/j7K0aRCGHl — Budsies (Official) (@BudsiesToys) January 4, 2022

SCARY is a #robot character drawn by Perla's son. He loves to write stories about SCARY the #animatronic. We think he turned out so good! pic.twitter.com/w6E0sal3DK — Budsies (Official) (@BudsiesToys) December 11, 2021

When Jen's daughter lost a tooth, she decided she didn't want money. She instead asked the tooth fairy if she could bring her drawing of a dragon to life. “Thanks for helping create Lilac for her. She is thrilled!” 💜🐉 pic.twitter.com/gh3ZQ3D5sn — Budsies (Official) (@BudsiesToys) November 29, 2021

