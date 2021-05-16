Rolls-Royce and Hermès Collaborate on Luxurious Bespoke Phantom

When Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa approached Rolls-Royce about creating a bespoke Phantom Oribe, he had a clear vision in mind. Rolls-Royce worked together with Hermès to execute his vision, bringing together the pinnacles of luxury in automobiles and fashion. Maezawa, who will be the first private citizen to fly to the moon, took inspiration from his art collection and his love for travel when making his request.

Japanese Oribe stoneware, which Maezawa collects, was the jumping-off point for the vehicle. The Phantom's green and cream colors were inspired by the stoneware's glazes and flow from the exterior to the interior. The lacquer was created specifically for this car and it was also made available to Maezawa for his private jet. This link between ground transport and air transport is significant. Maezawa wished to incorporate the exclusivity of private air travel into the vehicle, effectively creating a “land jet.”

Hermès contributed to the luxury interior with finishing details in its Enea Green leather and Hermès Toile H accents. The rich cream and green are offset by beautiful wood details. This includes side door panels with speakers etched into the wood and center and rear consoles. But the star of the interior is located on the Gallery at the top of the dashboard. In a nod to Hermès' equestrian leanings, the Phantom Oribe has a handpainted piece inspired by Pierre Péron—the artist who created many scarves for Hermès. And the two horse heads painted into the walnut take the interior to another level.

This true, one-of-a-kind vehicle was a labor of love for the artisans of Rolls-Royce and Hermès. The bespoke specialists from both companies worked tirelessly to bring the billionaire's vision to life and create a car like no other. “Phantom Oribe is a fusion of East and West, ancient and modern, serenity and exhilaration,” shares Michael Bryden, lead designer of the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective. “It is always a pleasure when a client brings us a bold, clear, and imaginative vision. There is a great thrill in seeing it realized so perfectly.”

Watch as the Rolls-Royce and Hermès bespoke specialists put together this luxury vehicle.