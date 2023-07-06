Home / Design / Cars

Auto Experts Create World’s Lowest Car You Can Actually Drive

By Regina Sienra on July 6, 2023
Upper part of Fiat Panda transformed into low-rider car

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

How low can you go? That's the question this outrageously low car seems to answer. Carmagheddon, an Italy-based car modifier collective, set their minds on building the world’s lowest drivable car. The result is a tongue-in-cheek creation that tests what makes a car, well, a car.

To create this very low low-rider, the team of Cocchi Rudi—Matteo Marzetti and Nicola Guadagnin—cut a Fiat Panda in half. They then turned the upper part into a hilarious yet impressive vehicle that can work like any other vehicle on the road. To make this project come true, the designers installed a go-kart-sized vehicle frame within the Fiat Panda. Under the hood of the car—or what remains of it—they added tiny wheels that are just tall enough to keep the metal from grazing the road.

So how do you drive this extremely low low-rider? Carmagheddon added a steering wheel that's closer to a video game controller. Whoever is driving the vehicle must crawl to get inside and stay on their knees or on their side for the whole ride. Looking out the windshield doesn't look like an option, as the conductor in the test rides is seen looking at the road through his phone, placed on the bottom of the vehicle.

The modified Fiat Panda was tested on both gravel roads and concrete streets, and it is a testament to the designers' vision that it drives smoothly, though slowly, on both. As ingenious as the result is, the small automobile can't help but look like a vehicle submerged in the asphalt or a car carcass on the loose.

If you want to take a closer look at their building process, scroll down to watch two videos from Carmagheddon about how this low-rider came to be. To stay up to date with their wild creations, you can follow them on Instagram.

Carmagheddon, an Italy-based car modifier collective, set their minds on building the world’s lowest drivable car.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por (@carmagheddon)

To do so, they cut a Fiat Panda in half and turned the upper part into a hilarious yet impressive vehicle that can work like any other car on the road.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por (@carmagheddon)

If you want to take a closer look at their building process, Carmagheddon shared two videos on YouTube about how this low-rider came to be.

Carmagheddon: Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [Core77]

Related Articles:

$5,000 Japanese Mini Pick-Up Trucks Are Taking America by Storm

Volkswagen’s Electric Van Gets a Spacious Makeover for American Market

Engineering YouTubers Build the World’s Biggest Six-Legged Rideable Robot

Sleek Travel Trailer Can Charge an Electric Vehicle on Long Road Trip Adventures

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

$5,000 Japanese Mini Pick-Up Trucks Are Taking America by Storm
Volkswagen’s Electric Van Gets a Spacious Makeover for American Market
LEGOLAND Unveils Life-Size Ferrari Made From Over 380,000 LEGO Bricks
Sleek Travel Trailer Can Charge an Electric Vehicle on Long Road Trip Adventures
AI’s Multi-Tiered Camper Vans Visualize the Surreal Future of Nomadic Living
Airstream and Porsche Join Forces to Create a Trailer Concept That Fits in a Garage

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

17-Year-Old Designs a Motor That Could Change How Electric Cars Are Made
Self-Taught Senior Builds Jet Engine Go Kart and Takes It for a Wild Ride
World’s Smallest Car Looks Like a Toy and Is Now a Kit You Can Build Yourself
World’s First Solar-Powered Car Is Ready To Hit the Road
Volkswagen Upgrades Its Classic Van Into a Sustainable Electric Vehicle
New BMW iX M60 Car Can Change Its Exterior Color by Pushing a Button

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.