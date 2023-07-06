How low can you go? That's the question this outrageously low car seems to answer. Carmagheddon, an Italy-based car modifier collective, set their minds on building the world’s lowest drivable car. The result is a tongue-in-cheek creation that tests what makes a car, well, a car.

To create this very low low-rider, the team of Cocchi Rudi—Matteo Marzetti and Nicola Guadagnin—cut a Fiat Panda in half. They then turned the upper part into a hilarious yet impressive vehicle that can work like any other vehicle on the road. To make this project come true, the designers installed a go-kart-sized vehicle frame within the Fiat Panda. Under the hood of the car—or what remains of it—they added tiny wheels that are just tall enough to keep the metal from grazing the road.

So how do you drive this extremely low low-rider? Carmagheddon added a steering wheel that's closer to a video game controller. Whoever is driving the vehicle must crawl to get inside and stay on their knees or on their side for the whole ride. Looking out the windshield doesn't look like an option, as the conductor in the test rides is seen looking at the road through his phone, placed on the bottom of the vehicle.

The modified Fiat Panda was tested on both gravel roads and concrete streets, and it is a testament to the designers' vision that it drives smoothly, though slowly, on both. As ingenious as the result is, the small automobile can't help but look like a vehicle submerged in the asphalt or a car carcass on the loose.

If you want to take a closer look at their building process, scroll down to watch two videos from Carmagheddon about how this low-rider came to be. To stay up to date with their wild creations, you can follow them on Instagram.

