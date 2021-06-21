10 Best Western Calligraphy Workbooks to Practice Hand Lettering

The ancient art of calligraphy celebrates the beauty of the written word by rendering the forms of letters in a specific way and creating an appealing flow between them. Masters of this art form can create exquisite lettering that looks as though it comes from a Medieval manuscript. If you've ever wanted to delve into the world of calligraphy, then picking up a workbook is a great way to get started.

We've put together a list of calligraphy workbooks that include illustrated instructions on how to create lines and letters, as well as practice sheets to help you hone your skills. The Ultimate Guide to Modern Calligraphy & Hand Lettering for Beginners, for instance, is excellent for novices who want to learn the proper way to hold a calligraphy pen, and then put it to practice by writing the alphabet.

See more of our picks, below.

Learn the art of calligraphy with these awesome workbooks.

The Ultimate Guide to Modern Calligraphy & Hand Lettering for Beginners

This nifty paperback by June & Lucy is a great starter book for those with no or limited calligraphy experience. It will teach you the proper way to hold a calligraphy pen, provide writing exercises, and line pages for practicing.

Calligraphy Workbook for Beginners

The Calligraphy Workbook for Beginners by Maureen Peters includes a variety of easy-to-follow lettering charts that will walk students through all of the necessary strokes to create letters in different styles. It also provides instructions on how to create your own practice paper if you do not already have some.

Calligraphy Book for Beginners

Inside this calligraphy workbook by Tip Top Education, students will find a recommended list of writing tools, illustrated instructions, and several pages of slanted guide lines.

Learn Calligraphy: The Complete Book of Lettering and Design

Margaret Shepherd's book Learn Calligraphy breaks down the complexity of calligraphy into easy-to-understand instructions. Students will learn how to choose the best materials, how to set up their workspace, how to master various pen angles and more. Sherwood says, “Calligraphy trains not only your eye and hand but your mind as well.”

Lettering and Modern Calligraphy: A Beginner’s Guide

This workbook by Paper Peony Press is best for calligraphers with some experience. It teaches students how to create calligraphy in five contemporary lettering styles and includes several practice projects.

Mastering Modern Calligraphy: Beyond the Basics

Molly Super Thorpe's book Mastering Modern Calligraphy is another great book for letterers with previous calligraphy experience. It features numerous stroke drills, flourishes, phrases, and encourages students to create their own unique style.

Italic and Copperplate Calligraphy

Author and professional calligrapher Eleanor Winters provides illustrated instructions on how to master the Italic hand of calligraphy (a form that originated during the Renaissance) and the Copperplate style (a popular style from 18th-century Europe).

Pretty Simple Lettering: Modern Calligraphy & Hand Lettering for Beginners

While this workbook emphasizes the contemporary form of hand lettering rather than calligraphy, it is still a great way for students to learn how to create beautiful letters, symbols, phrases, and flourishes.

Modern Calligraphy

This easy-to-follow workbook is loosely inspired by the Copperplate style of calligraphy. It provides basic writing exercises, instructions on how to render lowercase and uppercase letters, as well as more advanced lessons.

Hand Lettering for Relaxation: An Inspirational Workbook for Creating Beautiful Lettered Art

Hand Lettering for Relaxation is a great book for those who want to have fun. It emphasizes brush lettering, creating a looser form of calligraphy, and pretty embellishments.

Related Articles:

16th-Century Calligraphy Manual Available for Free Download

Elegant Calligraphy Mural Greets Passersby With an Uplifting Quote From a 14th Century Poet

8 Calligraphy and Hand-Lettering Artists Who Have Mastered the Art of Words

Elegantly Hand-Crafted Calligraphy and Art by the World’s Youngest Master Penman