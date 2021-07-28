10 Best Gouache Paints for Artists of Every Skill Level

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winsor & Newton (@winsorandnewton)

Sometimes called opaque watercolor, gouache is a popular water-based paint that is used by artists and designers. Its opacity, brilliance, and matte finish make it a favored choice for illustration work, including posters and comics. While you can buy these paints individually, the best way to immerse yourself in everything this medium has to offer is with a set.

Whether you're new to painting, a student, or a professional, we've selected the best gouache paints to help you get started. Among them are esteemed brands like Winsor & Newton and Holbein, which offer an array of smooth colors that can be used as-is or mixed with each other to create a more diverse palette. Or, there are larger sets, like the one from German brand Schmincke, which include even more ready-to-use hues.

Create beautiful artwork with one of these high-quality gouache paint sets.

Winsor & Newton Designers Gouache (Set of 6)

When in doubt about where to start, you can't go wrong with Winsor & Newton Designers Gouache. Since 1935, this product has been popular for its high-quality pigments. This set comes with six primary colors—all of which will appear smooth, flat, and opaque when applied to paper.

Daler Rowney Aquafine Gouache (Set of 6)

Daler Rowney gouache paints can be used directly from the tube, or diluted with water to create a semi-transparent effect. This makes them ideal for both mixed media art and traditional techniques.

M. Graham Artists' Gouache (Set of 5)

This professional-quality set features five highly pigmented colors with no added opacifiers or adulterants to the formula. Instead, M. Graham includes honey in their gouache paint to increase flow and moistness.

Holbein Artists' Gouache (Set of 12)

Holbein gouache paints are professional-grade colors that are opaque, brilliant, and do not bleed or crack.

Caran d'Ache Gouache Studio (Set of 14)

Swiss brand Caran d'Ache offers a convenient pan-style design of their gouache paints. Not only does it maintain the same quality of opacity and smoothness, but it's also portable for traveling artists.

Royal Talens Gouache (Set of 8)

Unlike other brands, Royal Talens gouache paints are made with a unique dextrin-based binder. This allows artists to cover large areas with ease.

MIYA Gouache Paint Set

MIYA jelly gouache paints are unlike the standard product. They feature a unique jelly cup design and a sealing lid that keeps the paints creamy. Additionally, each cube of color can be removed from the tray.

Utrecht Artists' Gouache (Set of 12)

Made in Brooklyn, New York, Utrecht gouache paints are a favorite among students and professional artists. All of their colors offer great flow, brilliance, and a velvety matte finish.

Maimeri Artist Gouache Plastic Box (Set of 12)

Italian brand Maimeri is known for its high-quality painting products. This gouache set of 12 features an array of opaque colors that are fast-drying and easy to apply.

Schmincke Horadam Artist Gouache (Set of 10)

Schmincke gouache paints are ideal for professionals. No white is added to any of the colors, so they boast great covering power and easy mixing. Plus, since all of the paints are finely grounded, they can also be used in 0.15 mm airbrush work.

