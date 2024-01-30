Home / Entertainment / Music

Beyoncé Creates Unforgettable Memory for Young Blind Fan at One of Her Concerts

By Regina Sienra on January 30, 2024

Everyone deserves a chance to have a great time at a concert. And while there has been great progress in making everyone—able-bodied or otherwise—feel included, from ADA seating and accessible arenas to ASL interpreters at concerts, some performers go the extra mile for their fans. One megastar that has proven to go above and beyond for her fans is Beyoncé. This was made especially evident when the pop icon shared a special moment with a blind fan during a show in Australia.

The sweet encounter took place during Beyoncé's The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour stop in Perth in 2013. After reaching a B-stage, she noticed a young fan in the front row. “I have a very special young lady here,” the singer announced. “Tell everybody your name, beautiful.” The singer squatted down to get the microphone closer to the girl, who smiled wide and shared that her name is Sophie.

“Sophie, I think I need you to help me sing this song,” Beyoncé told the girl. In a clip of the sweet encounter, we can see the singer guide Sophie through the first words of “Irreplaceable.” The crowd erupts in cheers, and Beyoncé continues singing to the girl. To fully immerse Sophie in her presence, Beyoncé caresses her chin and plays with the ends of her hair. While the girl takes a couple moments to process the stimuli, she smiles wide again. After singing a few lines, Beyoncé walks around the stage, and asks the crowd to cheer for Sophie once again.

The reaction to the pop star's kindness was an outpouring of love and support. “Beyoncé is caressing Sophie's face and playing with her hair because Sophie is legally blind and has hearing and muscle difficulties,” commented @susanyhuynh on YouTube. “It was Bey's way of making sure that Sophie could feel her presence. Such a beautiful and humble thing to do—this is why she is the queen.” Moved by the power of the moment, Beyoncé even shared it as part of her tour video diaries on YouTube, where it has reached over half a million views.

Though this particular clip has since been widespread, it is not the last and certainly not the most recent time Beyoncé made sure her fans felt welcomed. In 2023, a fan named Jon Hetherington missed the Seattle Renaissance World Tour show he had a ticket for, as an airline couldn't accommodate his electric wheelchair. Luckily, representatives for the singer reached out to him, and arranged transportation for him to attend a show in Texas. In the end, he even met Beyoncé herself. Hetherington then shared a picture of them together on Instagram, which he captioned, “Long live the Queen! Forever shall she reign.”

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra es colaboradora y redactora en español para My Modern Met. Periodista y traductora originaria de la Ciudad de México. Es egresada de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, donde cursó la licenciatura en Ciencias de la Comunicación con especialidad en Periodismo. Su pasión por escribir sobre las artes visuales, la música, el cine, la literatura y el teatro ha dado vida a una carrera de casi 10 años en diversos medios culturales de México, Estados Unidos y Canadá.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
