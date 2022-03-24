Bindi Irwin’s Daughter is Turning One and the Irwin Family Is Celebrating in Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

Sometimes it’s hard to believe just how fast little ones grow up right before your eyes. And for first-time mom Bindi Irwin, each precious milestone with her daughter has been a moment to treasure. From her very first pair of Australia Zoo khakis to the babe’s first encounter with a koala, each “first” has been a cause for celebration. Now, little Grace Warrior is on the verge of turning one year old, and the Irwin family is ready to kick off the darling girl’s first birthday festivities in style.

Excited mom Irwin shared the news on Instagram that a party in honor of little Grace’s first birthday will take place at the Australia Zoo. “Can't believe our beautiful Grace Warrior is almost ONE! Join us @AustraliaZoo this Friday, March 25 for all the celebrations,” she wrote. The caption accompanies an adorable photo of her baby girl sitting in a field of grass, surrounded by several animal friends and a candle-topped birthday cake.

In honor of Grace’s one-year celebration, kids ages 14 and under will get into the zoo for free. The festivities will also feature fun-filled zoo adventures for the whole family, including a live crocodile feeding at the Crocoseum, a live performance with Bluey and Bingo, a safari challenge obstacle course, and free birthday cupcakes. The special day also marks the grand opening of Camp Grace, the zoo’s newest playground specially named after the birthday girl. And for anyone who can’t make it in person, there will also be a live stream available so well-wishers from all over can take part in the festivities.

The party is sure to be lots of fun for one and all, but no one will be more excited to share this special day with Grace than the proud mama herself. 23-year-old Irwin has watched her daughter learn and grow every day over the past year and says motherhood has changed her. “Becoming a mother changes your perspective on life, and being a girl mum brings its own set of obstacles,” Irwin shares. “I feel a sense of enormous responsibility to raise our daughter to be an empowered woman.”

There’s no doubt that with such wonderful friends and family surrounding her, little Grace Warrior Irwin Powell has a great life ahead of her. So, be sure to mark your calendars for March 25 to celebrate with the Irwin family.

Little Grace Warrior Irwin Powell is turning one!

Proud mama Bindi Irwin says motherhood has changed her, and it's clear she couldn't be more excited to celebrate this special milestone.

Join the Irwin family on March 25 for Grace's grand birthday celebration at the Australia Zoo, in person or via live stream.

