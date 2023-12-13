Home / Design / Creative Products

Biodegradable iPhone Covers You Can Plant in the Ground and Grow a Garden With When You’re Done With It

By Margherita Cole on December 13, 2023

Biodegradable iPhone Cover by iGreen

Phone cases are designed to provide protection for your device, but there's usually the added benefit of style. When you upgrade your phone, however, it usually demands a new cover to go along with it. This means that the old model will often end up in storage or in the trash. In an effort to put an end to this wasteful cycle, iGreen Gadgets has created a biodegradable iPhone cover that can be planted in the ground when you're done with it.

The design of the product is simple. While it seems like any other minimalistic cover on the exterior, it is made with a compostable material that is secretly embedded with seeds. Cornstarch is the main material used in the case, which functions not only as an armor for the phone but also as food for the seeds. So, when the time comes to dispose of the phone cover, simply remove it from the phone, and deposit it into a pot of soil or in the ground.

With time, the case will decompose in the earth and release the seeds. The company iGreen Gadgets even gives you the option of choosing which plants to grow, with daisy, forget-me-nots, and basil as the current available seed options. All covers are made in Italy, with sizes that suit Apple's iPhone 13 Pro, 14 Pro, and 15 Pro devices.

You can purchase one of iGreen Gadgets' phone covers via their online store. Prices begin at €17.99 (about $19.42).

Creative brand iGreen Gadgets has designed a biodegradable iPhone cover that can be reused when you're done with it.

Biodegradable iPhone Cover by iGreen

Each cover contains seeds in the casing so you can plant it in the ground.

Biodegradable iPhone Cover by iGreen

Simply remove the phone, put it in the dirt, and add sunlight and water to see it grow.

Biodegradable iPhone Cover by iGreen

Depending on which case you choose, flowers or even herbs can sprout.

Biodegradable iPhone Cover by iGreen

Biodegradable iPhone Cover by iGreen

iGreen Gadgets: Website | Instagram

All images via iGreen Gadgets.

