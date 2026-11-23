Shengwei Dai, “Bishwa Ijtema2.” Absolute Winner of the Black and White Photo Awards 2026.
The Black and White Photo Awards were created in 2022 to uplift photographers who have made B&W photography their medium of choice. Now in its fifth year, this international photography contest returns with new categories and bigger prizes than ever.
This year, the Absolute Winner of the Black and White Photo Awards was Shengwei Dai from China. His image, titled Bishwa Ijtema2, captures a man leaping between two trains as people watch from the roofs, doors, and windows of the train cars.
“The image stands out for its perspective, placing the viewer between the two trains and transforming the space separating them into the setting for an extraordinary composition,” says the Black and White Photo Awards team. “The lines of the train cars draw the eye toward the figure suspended in the air, while the faces of those witnessing the leap complete a scene filled with energy, tension, and detail.”
Dai received a cash award of €1,500 ($1,647), the largest monetary prize awarded in the competition’s five-year history. And this year; in addition to the existing Architecture, Street, Portrait, Fauna and Flora, and Landscape categories; the competition also introduced Open Theme. This new category offers a space for artistic, narrative, and conceptual compositions that don’t fit into any of the aforementioned groupings. The inaugural Open Theme Category Winner was Lloyd Lane with Convergence, a photograph that shows a flock of starlings flying over Brighton Palace Pier in England. Lane and the other five category winners each received a €200 ($220) prize.
Now that the winners have been announced, the Black and White Photo Awards team is looking forward to the next edition of the contest. For those hoping to take part, the organizers announced that entries for the Black and White Photo Awards 2027 will open on January 1, 2027. To learn more about the contest and submit your entries, visit the Black and White Photo Awards website.
The Black and White Photo Awards have announced the winners of its 2026 edition.
Mohammad Mirza, “Silent Majesty Solio Reserve.” Fauna and Flora Category Winner. On a misty morning, a solitary white rhino emerges from the fog, backlit by gentle rays filtering through acacia trees. A fleeting vision of strength and grace in the wild.
Jie Fischer, “Flamingo in Flight2.” Landscape Category Winner.
Happy Mukherjee, “Behind the Silence.” Portrait Category Winner. Behind the weathered glass of a locked window, a young girl gazes outward while mysterious hands press against the pane. Shadows and reflections turn the window into a metaphor for longing, possibility and dreams beyond unseen barriers.
Chongfeng Wu, “Cow Watching.” Street Category Winner.
Lloyd Lane, “Convergence.” Open Theme Category Winner. Brighton, England. A murmuration of starlings sweeps across Palace Pier in winter, setting the fleeting patterns of nature against the enduring lines of Victorian architecture.
Calvin Binnema, ” “Inspiration.” Architecture Category Golden Mention. An interior wall at the bottom of an escalator becomes an unexpected source of visual inspiration, inviting a closer look at the geometry of an everyday architectural space.
Srikanth Santhinathan, “The Last Titans.” Fauna and Flora Category Golden Mention. Photographed from a low perspective, these ancient animals command the frame beneath a dramatic sky. Black and white emphasizes the texture of their skin and the fragile future of creatures that have walked the Earth for millions of years.
Mats Carduner, “Under the sun Isfjorden, Svalbard.” Landscape Category Golden Mention. An Arctic mountain range appears in the early light of day, captured using an infrared-converted camera that reveals a distinctive monochrome landscape.
Qin Tang, “Old Teahouse2.” Portrait Category Golden Mention.
Xiaoyue Yan, “Train Festival7.” Street Category Golden Mention.
Lung-Tsai Wang, “Uyghur2.” Open Theme Category Golden Mention
Stefan Lenz, “Silver Waves.” Architecture Category Silver Mention. A minimalist exploration of architectural symmetry and abstract geometry. Rhythmic patterns and contrasting lines transform a complex structure into a quiet dialogue between form and empty space.
Cliff Spooner, “Elder.” Fauna and Flora Category Silver Mention. A gelada emerges from darkness, its silver mane edged with light. The downward gaze and weathered features evoke the dignity and introspection of an elder.
Antonello Proietti, “Silence in Monochrome.” Landscape Category Silver Mention. Alpe di Siusi, Italy. Snow-dusted meadows, dark forests and distant Dolomite peaks become a study in essential geometry. The stark black-and-white treatment heightens the plateau’s timeless silence.
Caterina Romeo, “Donna Samburu.” Portrait Category Silver Mention. A portrait of a woman from the Samburu community, highlighting her traditional ornaments and the visual richness of cultural identity.
Xu Liu, “Wheel Rolling.” Street Category Silver Mention.
Jurica Galic, “Back to the Past.” Open Theme Category Silver Mention. South Sudan. A member of the Mundari community cleans the enormous horns of Ankole cattle, portraying a close relationship between people, animals and tradition.