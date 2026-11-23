The Black and White Photo Awards were created in 2022 to uplift photographers who have made B&W photography their medium of choice. Now in its fifth year, this international photography contest returns with new categories and bigger prizes than ever.

This year, the Absolute Winner of the Black and White Photo Awards was Shengwei Dai from China. His image, titled Bishwa Ijtema2, captures a man leaping between two trains as people watch from the roofs, doors, and windows of the train cars.

“The image stands out for its perspective, placing the viewer between the two trains and transforming the space separating them into the setting for an extraordinary composition,” says the Black and White Photo Awards team. “The lines of the train cars draw the eye toward the figure suspended in the air, while the faces of those witnessing the leap complete a scene filled with energy, tension, and detail.”

Dai received a cash award of €1,500 ($1,647), the largest monetary prize awarded in the competition’s five-year history. And this year; in addition to the existing Architecture, Street, Portrait, Fauna and Flora, and Landscape categories; the competition also introduced Open Theme. This new category offers a space for artistic, narrative, and conceptual compositions that don’t fit into any of the aforementioned groupings. The inaugural Open Theme Category Winner was Lloyd Lane with Convergence, a photograph that shows a flock of starlings flying over Brighton Palace Pier in England. Lane and the other five category winners each received a €200 ($220) prize.

Now that the winners have been announced, the Black and White Photo Awards team is looking forward to the next edition of the contest. For those hoping to take part, the organizers announced that entries for the Black and White Photo Awards 2027 will open on January 1, 2027. To learn more about the contest and submit your entries, visit the Black and White Photo Awards website.

The Black and White Photo Awards have announced the winners of its 2026 edition.

Black and White Photo Awards: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Black and White Photo Awards.