Save 25% on All Creative Classes During My Modern Met Academy’s Black Friday Sale

By Sara Barnes on November 21, 2022
Black Friday Sale at My Modern Met Store

Time is ticking down to the holidays. If Black Friday is your official start to the shopping season, look no further. My Modern Met Academy is having a big sale on all of our online art classes. Our courses in drawing, painting, crafts, and photography are here for you to enroll in and learn from anywhere in the world. Plus, they can be viewed as many times as you like. And best of all, you can save 25% on all of our classes when you use the code blackfriday2022 at checkout. The sale lasts until November 27, 2022, at 11:59 PM PST. (This sale does not apply to gift certificates.)

With such a great sale, what class should you enroll in first? If you need a place to start, consider what it is that interests you. For animal lovers, we have a few courses to pique your interest, including Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend with Belinda Richards and Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion taught by Anna Sokolova. Both feature creatures while focusing on photography and illustration, respectively.

If you’re more of a landscape lover, we have plenty of classes for you. Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil with Demi Lang for an urban spin, or enjoy abstraction with Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons taught by Elyse Dodge. Both feature a variety of supplies that will ignite your creativity when it comes to fine and digital art.

Head to My Modern Met Academy to check out our entire course offering, and remember to use the code blackfriday2022 to save 25% on your order. Just use the code at checkout to apply the savings and get learning.

Save 25% on all My Modern Met Academy classes when you use the code blackfriday2022 until November 27, 2022, at 11:59 PM PST. Don't know where to start? Give these classes a try.

 

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art

Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova

Enroll in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art.

 

Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics

Acrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth Megan Elizabeth Teaching Acrylic Painting Class Online

Enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics.

 

Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend

Pet Photograph in a Studio Setting Pet Photography by Belinda Richards

Enroll in Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend.

 

Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion

Ink Drawing of an Enchanting Deer Ink Drawing of an Enchanting Deer

Enroll in Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion.

 

Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons

Elyse Dodge Painting a Geometric Acrylic Landscape Contemporary Acrylic Landscape Painting by Elyse Dodge

Enroll in Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons.

 

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

Architectural Drawing Class Architectural Illustration by Demi Lang

Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil.

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
