Top 2020 Black Friday Sales Every Creative Will Want to Know About

By Jessica Stewart on November 23, 2020
Black Friday Sales 2018

Black Friday is right around the corner and many retailers have already begun to roll out the type of great deals you'd expect. If you're looking to get your holiday shopping off to a good start, it's a day you'll already have circled on the calendar. While Black Friday originated as an in-store retail experience, online retailers have also joined in on the fun, giving deep discounts on some of their best items.

This year, online shopping is more important than ever to avoid crowds and maintain distance. By shopping online, you avoid the long lines and chaos of Black Friday while still taking advantage of sales. Of course, we all know about the discounts available on huge online retailers like Amazon, but there are a lot of great deals to be had on creative niche items as well.

Check out our list of retailers who are offering incredible Black Friday sales and, remember, many of these start the day before Thanksgiving and often run well beyond Black Friday. Keep an eye out for what catches your fancy and act fast before the item you have your heart set on sells out.

Get ready for Black Friday with our roundup of deals creatives will love.

 

My Modern Met Store

Lyfe Levitating Planter

Levitating Planter by Lyfe | $299 (sale price $254.15)

Our own My Modern Met Store is offering a 15% off Black Friday sale from Monday, November 23 until Sunday, November 29 at 11:59 PT. Simply enter the code BLACKFRIDAY15 at checkout and receive 15% off your entire order.

 

Society6

Society6 Black Friday Sale

Jungle Panther Art Print by Ambers Textiles | $18.99 (sale price $9.50)

Society6 is offering a great deal on their artist-designed goods, which range from cell phone covers and mugs to tapestries and throw blankets. From November 23 until December 1, save 50% off Wall Art, 40% off Home Decor and Bedding & Bath, and 30% off Everything Else.

 

Minted

Heartsnap Collage from Minted

Minted | $214 (sale price $171.20)

Get a great deal on cards, stationery, and personalized gifts over on Minted during their Black Friday sale. Just use the code BF2020 to get 20% off all orders $150+; 15% off everything and FREE Shipping (all days except 11/26). This offer runs from November 25 until November 29.

 

Saatchi Art

Black Friday Deals for Art Lovers

“AS IT IS” limited edition by Bojan Jevtić | $976 (sale price $780.80)

If you think that original or limited edition artwork might be out of your price range, you're in luck because this holiday season Saatchi Art has great deals for art lovers. From November 25 until November 28 they are offering discounts ranging from 10% off originals selling for $500+ (code HOLIDAY10) and 15% off originals retailing for $1,500+ (HOLIDAY15), and 20% off limited edition artwork valued at $150+ (LIMITED2020).

 

Etsy

Etsy Black Friday Deals

Set of 4 mini geometric wood planters by MinimumDesign | $61.92 (sale price $46.06)

Though there isn't one uniform code to type in at checkout, many shop owners on Etsy are offering special sales. Check out the site's Black Friday Sales page to see all the new deals that are popping up daily and support independent shop owners.

 

Adorama

Black Friday Deals for Photographers

a7 III 24MP UHD 4K Mirrorless Digital Camera by Sony | $1,998 (sale price $1,698)

Camera buffs wait all year for Black Friday in order to take advantage of incredible prices by Canon, Nikon, and other top brands. Adorama has a whole section dedicated to these holiday specials, making it easy to browse what's hot, from cameras to lenses to tripods and accessories.

 

Creative Live

Online Classes Black Friday Sale

Getting Started with Acrylic Paints by Creative Live | $29 (sale price $6.09)

Either give the gift of learning or treat yourself to an online class with Creative Live‘s Black Friday deal. On November 26 and November 27 they're offering an incredible 79% off site-wide. With thousands of classes covering everything from photography and drawing to money management and social media marketing, you're bound to find something worthwhile.

 

Cratejoy

Cratejoy Subscription Box Black Friday Sale

Cratejoy will be offering up to 25% off select subscription boxes during their Black Friday event. From November 25 until November 28 visit their website to see which of their hundreds of subscription boxes will be participating in the sale.

 

