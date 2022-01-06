New BMW iX M60 Car Can Change Its Exterior Color by Pushing a Button

Why settle for one car color when you can have two? German car band BMW has designed an innovative version of their electric iX car which gives users the option of two different exterior shades. The magical iX Flow debuted at CES 2022 (the annual Consumer Electronics Show) where it stunned audiences by changing from white to black in a matter of a couple of seconds.

This incredible transformation is made possible by the use of E Ink—which is the same technology that is utilized in e-readers like Kindles. In fact, the entire surface of the concept vehicle is covered with millions of microcapsules. “Each of these microcapsules contains negatively charged white pigments and positively charged black pigments,” explains BMW. “Depending on the chosen setting, stimulation by means of an electric field causes either the white or the black pigments to collect at the surface of the microcapsule, giving the car body the desired shade.”

While the iX Flow is still in its experimental phase, BMW insists that the technology provides many benefits towards the efficiency of its electric vehicles. In particular, the car's ability to change to white during hot, sunny summers would reflect more sunlight and result in a decreased need for air conditioning. Likewise, a dark exterior will help keep the car warmer throughout cooler seasons.

Watch this video to learn more about this innovative vehicle:

This color changing @BMWUSA #iX is wild! It’s apparently very temperature sensitive so they have a backup in a trailer in case this one gets too hot / cold pic.twitter.com/lXG1Gw0IKY — Out of Spec Studios (@Out_of_Spec) January 4, 2022

BMW: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [design boom, The Verge]

All images via BMW.

