Home / Design / Cars

New BMW iX M60 Car Can Change Its Exterior Color by Pushing a Button

By Margherita Cole on January 6, 2022
Color Changing BMW Car

Why settle for one car color when you can have two? German car band BMW has designed an innovative version of their electric iX car which gives users the option of two different exterior shades. The magical iX Flow debuted at CES 2022 (the annual Consumer Electronics Show) where it stunned audiences by changing from white to black in a matter of a couple of seconds.

This incredible transformation is made possible by the use of E Ink—which is the same technology that is utilized in e-readers like Kindles. In fact, the entire surface of the concept vehicle is covered with millions of microcapsules. “Each of these microcapsules contains negatively charged white pigments and positively charged black pigments,” explains BMW. “Depending on the chosen setting, stimulation by means of an electric field causes either the white or the black pigments to collect at the surface of the microcapsule, giving the car body the desired shade.”

While the iX Flow is still in its experimental phase, BMW insists that the technology provides many benefits towards the efficiency of its electric vehicles. In particular, the car's ability to change to white during hot, sunny summers would reflect more sunlight and result in a decreased need for air conditioning. Likewise, a dark exterior will help keep the car warmer throughout cooler seasons.

New BMW car Electric iX Flow can change its exterior color from black to white using innovating E Ink.

BMW Color Changing CarColor Changing BMW CarColor Changing BMW CarBMW Color Changing CarBMW Color Changing Car

Watch this video to learn more about this innovative vehicle:

 

BMW: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [design boom, The Verge]

All images via BMW.

Related Articles:

BMW Customized to Look Like a Post-Apocalyptic Car Covered in Rust

BMW Debuts Stunning Concept for a Solar-Powered Carport

BMW’s Sleek and Innovative Vision Future Luxury Design

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Pottery Barn and Airstream Collaborate On a Chic Special-Edition Trailer
Creative Design Turns a VW Bus Into a Luxury Pontoon Boat
You Can Win the ‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean in This Amazing Sweepstakes
A Real Flying Car Just Completed Its First Inter-City Flight
Airstream and Mercedes-Benz Created a Camper Van That’s a Luxury Hotel on Wheels
1970s Volkswagen Beetle Is Transformed Into a Hybrid RV Called a “Super Bugger”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Rolls-Royce and Hermès Collaborate on Luxurious Bespoke Phantom
This Futuristic Electric Car Is Designed To Clean the Surrounding Air Pollution
Iconic Volkswagen “Love Bus” Gets an Electric Reboot as the Adorable ‘ID.BUZZ’
Photographer Documents the Otherworldly ‘Mutant Vehicles’ That Inhabit Burning Man [Interview]
Cadillac Designed a Futuristic Flying Car That Could Be a Taxi in the Sky
This Double-Decker Luxury Camper Van Has a Pop-Up Second Floor

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.