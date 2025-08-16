Home / Inspiring

Italian Police Show up To Cook a Warm Meal for an Elderly Woman Experiencing Loneliness

By Emma Taggart on August 16, 2025

87 years old woman called the police in Italy because she was alone and hungry.
byu/Doxep inpics

While loneliness affects people of all ages, older adults are especially vulnerable due to factors including social isolation, loss of loved ones, and reduced mobility. In late 2022, an 87-year-old woman from Florence felt so alone and hungry that she called the police as a last resort. Fortunately, the two officers who arrived had compassion for her situation and took the time to cook her a warm meal.

At the time, the woman was living alone and had a carer, but unfortunately, the caregiver didn’t show up. Not wanting to burden her son financially during the ongoing economic crisis, she told him she was fine and insisted he not spend any money on her. However, after a few hours, she soon realized that she needed help, so she called the emergency services. “I’m tired and hungry, but I can't cook because my arm hurts,” she told the dispatcher, who replied, “Ma’am, tell me where you’re calling from and don’t worry. We’ll sort everything out.”

According to local news, no one answered the door to the elderly woman’s apartment, so the officers—known as Antonio and Giuseppe—turned to a neighbour for help. They eventually found her alone in her bedroom and helped her to a comfortable chair. Then, the compassionate officers headed to the kitchen to prepare a warm plate of tomato ravioli.

This isn’t the first time Italian police have stepped up to help vulnerable members of their community. In 2016, officers in Rome responded to a call about an elderly couple in distress. They prepared a simple meal of spaghetti with butter and parmesan, and even spent time socializing with them.

Stories like these are a powerful reminder of how simple acts of kindness can make a big difference, and why it’s so important to care for the most vulnerable in our communities.

Sources: Poliziotti cucinano cena ad anziana sola e bloccata

