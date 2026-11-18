Capri, Italy, boasts dramatic cliffs, bright blue waters, and sunny Mediterranean weather, making it one of the most alluring tourist destinations in the world. However, this idyllic site has recently made waves around the world for a completely different reason. A double waterspout appeared next to one of Capri’s main attractions, and this rare weather phenomenon was captured on video.

The clip, captured by Massimo Aprea, shows the two swirling columns almost intertwining over the iconic Faraglioni rock formations. The result is a near-optical illusion of a delicate gray arch framing the landscape. Upon closer inspection, one can see the two parallel water pillars descending from the stormy sky and touching the ocean.

A waterspout is a whirling column of air and water mist, as winds blowing from opposite directions slam into each other. In this particular case, cooler winds moved over the warm Mediterranean air as a storm approached. This created localized areas of spinning air on the water’s surface.

Waterspouts are divided into two categories, fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts. The double one seen in Capri falls onto the latter, meaning they have the same characteristics as a land tornado, and they are usually accompanied by severe thunderstorms, as well as high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning.

While the double watersprout provided a beautiful natural spectacle, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says these type of watersprouts can quickly become dangerous, so it’s best to stay out of their way.

“The best way to avoid a waterspout is to move at a 90-degree angle to its apparent movement,” the NOAA states. “Never move closer to investigate a waterspout. Some can be just as dangerous as tornadoes.” The agency adds that if a waterspout moves onshore, the National Weather Service will issue a tornado warning.

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