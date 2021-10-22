For many people, Halloween is a time to get creative, whether it be with costumes and makeup or home decor and food art. However, there’s one artist in Tracy, California who seems to have found his niche in designing for the haunted holiday. Each year, Tom BetGeorge (of Magical Light Shows) transforms a local family shelter, McHenry House, into a spooktacular light show.

BetGeorge’s extravaganza for 2021 sees colorful lights glow and pulse in sync with the vocal tracks from the final scene of The Matrix, followed up by the Rage Against the Machine song, Wake Up. A video posted on YouTube shows the incredible sequence play out, revealing BetGeorge’s expert skills and hard work. In the beginning, the house illuminates in green, pixel-like lights that mimic The Matrix’s “digital rain.” Next, the house’s exterior is suddenly transformed into something akin to a stage at a rock show. The lights move in perfect synchronization to the guitar riffs and drum beats of the song, and BetGeorge even programmed LED Jack-o-lanterns to “mouth” the famous lyrics.

It comes as no surprise that this isn’t the first Halloween light show BetGeorge has created, given how intricate it is and simply spectacular. This year he also designed a sequence for Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit, complete with lights on the roof that look like “head banging” audience members. In 2020, BetGeorge customized a light show for Metallica’s Enter Sandman, and in 2019, he designed a light show for Chop Suey by System of a Down.

Check out BetGeorge’s recent Halloween light shows below and follow him on YouTube for countless more. If you want to see this year’s show in person, visit the Magical Light Shows Facebook page for the address and schedule. There will be a donation box on site, collecting on behalf of the McHenry House.

Tom BetGeorge (of Magical Light Shows) transformed a local family shelter into a spooktacular light show, inspired by The Matrix and Rage Against the Machine’s song, Wake Up.

Each year, the artist creates light sequences for different songs.

The results look like lighting designs for rock concerts!

He even designed light shows for film and TV theme songs.

Tom BetGeorge: Website | Facebook | YouTube

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tom BetGeorge.

