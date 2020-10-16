Home / Animals / Cats

Cat Takes Shelter From the Rain Under a Sacred Japanese Cat Shrine

By Emma Taggart on October 16, 2020
Cat Shelters in Shinto Shrine

Among their many other talents, cats are particularly good at finding the best spots to take a nap. And for one particular group of felines in Japan, there’s no better place than the Miyori Daimyojin shinto shrine in the town of Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture. Also known as Neko Jinja, meaning “the Cat Shrine,” the small, sacred structure offers local cats a place to shelter from the rain.

In Japanese folklore, cats have protective powers and symbolize good fortune, which is why this particular shrine is decorated with countless manekineko (beckoning cat) figurines. Miyori Daimyojin is located on the island of Tashirojima, where fishing was historically the most common trade. Legend has it that the fishermen believed cats were a good omen and their presence would ensure a good catch. They treated the local felines with kindness, but one day a fisherman accidentally hit a cat with a stone while he was anchoring his boat. Sadly, the cat died, and the Cat Shrine was built as a way to honor it.

Twitter user @ttt_zegu952 recently shared a photo of a cat curled up under the eaves of the shrine’s collection box during a rain shower. But this cat isn’t the only feline to claim the shrine as a spot to rest. Other Twitter users also shared their photos of different cats at the same location. It’s almost as though the cats of today are visiting the shrine as a way to pay their respects to the feline it was originally built for, all those years ago.

This cat found the perfect spot to shelter from the rain at the Miyori Daimyojin shinto shrine in the town of Ishinomaki in Miyagi Prefecture, Japan.

Also known as the “Cat Shrine,” the miniature alter is clearly adored by all of the local felines.

h/t: [SoraNews24]

Related Articles:

Super Zen Cat Takes a Nap in the Middle of a Japanese Zen Garden

Hospital “Hires” Cat as Security Guard and Even Gives Him His Own Staff ID Badge

Study Shows That “Slow Blinks” Can Help You Tell Your Cat You Love Them

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Adorable Cats’ Halloween Costumes Make Them the Purrfect Package Deliverers
Study Shows That “Slow Blinks” Can Help You Tell Your Cat You Love Them
5 Fun Facts About Maine Coons, the Gentle Giants of the Cat World
20 Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes for Your Favorite Dog or Cat
9 Fluffy, Silly, and Majestic Maine Coon Cats to Follow on Instagram
This Japanese Inn Is Offering Sleepovers With Cats to Encourage Adoption

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Super Zen Cat Takes a Nap in the Middle of a Japanese Zen Garden
Sleek Non-Electric Cat Fountain Designed to Keep Your Kitty Hydrated and Healthy
Adorable Japanese Cat Thinks He’s a Dog Just Like His Shiba Inu Siblings
Hospital “Hires” Cat as Security Guard and Even Gives Him His Own Staff ID Badge
Interview: Photographer Debunks the “Crazy Cat Lady” Stereotype with Over 300 Portraits
Adorable Kids Learn to Read While Soothing Cute Shelter Cats

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.