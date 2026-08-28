Buckingham Palace Honors Dolly Parton With a Guard Band Performance of ‘9 to 5’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Dolly Parton may have grown up in a tiny town in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains, but the late country music icon’s influence was felt around the world. The British Royal Family recently paid tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter and philanthropist with a special performance of her beloved hit “9 to 5,” performed by the Coldstream Guards band in front of Buckingham Palace in London.

Parton sadly passed away on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80, following a brief battle with cancer. Since her death, tributes have poured in from around the world, with fans, fellow musicians, and public figures reflecting on the profound impact of her music, philanthropy, humor, and kindness.

The Royal Family posted a video of the Coldstream Guards’ performance on social media with the caption, “Remembering the late, great Dolly, who brought joy, comfort and inspiration to so many—including the millions of children given free books through her Imagination Library. We will always love you.” The video shows the musicians from The Royal Corps of Army Music playing an instrumental version of “9 to 5” using trumpets, trombones, clarinets, and more, while conductor Major B. Wheeler guides the way.

Many people online commented on how significant the performance was. One person on Reddit wrote, “For the Royal Guards to do this for a non-UK icon proves her influence to the world. Respect!” Another person on Instagram commented, “As a Tennessean and a frequent visitor of England, this means so much to me to hear you honor Dolly. She was a treasure to so many here at home and around the world.”

Watch the video below.

The British Royal Family paid tribute to Dolly Parton with a special performance of her hit “9 to 5,” performed by the Coldstream Guards band in front of Buckingham Palace in London.

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