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Is there anything that William Shatner can’t do? The 95-year-old actor has been to space; starred in Star Trek, one of the biggest franchises in the world; penned dozens of books; and even acted in an autobiographical one-man show on Broadway. For his latest endeavor, the Canadian icon is turning to heavy metal music. Shatner and his new band, The *uckers, will be making their live debut this September.

Shatner will be playing Riot Fest, an independent punk, rock, and metal music festival that takes place every year in Chicago’s Douglass Park. The actor will be backed by an elite band featuring Marcus Nand on guitar and musical direction, Phil Soussan on bass, Britt Lightning on guitar, and Fred Aching on drums. Together, they’ll play reimagined heavy metal versions of songs from Shatner’s catalog, as well as new tracks from his upcoming heavy metal album. Shatner said this performance will be “an event you definitely will be telling your grandchildren about.”

Going full rockstar, he shared a cheeky artist rider addressed to Riot Fest and the city of Chicago. His wild requests include renaming a boat after him so he can captain a ship again, have his face displayed in a prominent Riot Fest billboard, sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” at a Chicago baseball game, many fire breathers, and an assortment of adoptable puppies from a reputable local animal rescue.

“After years of persistently—and perhaps annoyingly—writing letters to William Shatner about performing at Riot Fest, it appears that he was finally compelled. I for one cannot wait to see Shatner get heavy,” Riot Fest founder Mike “Riot Mike” Petryshyn joked. “But that Shatner Rider… wasn’t expecting that today.”

Beyond his ambitious rider, Shatner is excited about this opportunity. “I’ve always believed that music, like space, is about exploration,” he says via a statement. “Riot Fest is exactly the kind of place where anything can happen. We’re bringing volume, intensity, and a few surprises. I can’t wait to share this experience with the fans.”

Shatner will play the third day of Riot Fest, which falls on Sunday, September 20. Tickets are still available on Riot Fest’s website. For those who can’t make it, you can still enjoy Shatner’s take on metal when his new album, titled What the F Is Heavy Metal, comes out—hopefully in the coming months.

Actor William Shatner and his new heavy metal band, The *uckers, will be making their live debut on September 20 at Riot Fest in Chicago.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Riot Fest (@riot_fest)

William Shatner: Instagram

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