Home / Drawing / Illustration

Artist Creates a Portrait of Beth Harmon From ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Out of Chess Symbols

By Margherita Cole on January 9, 2021
Mosaic Portrait of The Queen's Gambit by Charis Tsevis

People all over the world have fallen in love with The Queen's Gambit‘s fascinating and brilliant lead, Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy). As a fan himself, Greek graphic designer Charis Tsevis dedicated a series of striking mosaic portraits to the Netflix star. “The Queens' Gambit is without a doubt the hit TV series of 2020,” Tsevis tells My Modern Met. “A year like no other showed us many unknown and unexpected aspects of the human soul identity and behavior. We have faced the most serious and concrete challenges of our lifetimes. Beth Harmon, The Queen’s Gambit‘s main character, looks like the perfect heroine for an era like ours.

“She comes from an older era but there are so many similarities. Her whole story can be used as a metaphor for what we are living in today. The Cold War, the personal losses, the loneliness, the struggle with her inner insecurities, needs, and addictions.” So, Tsevis dedicated the last months of 2020 to celebrating Beth Harmon in his recognizable mosaic style. He used dozens of chess symbols in subdued, vintage-inspired colors to render the actress' likeness. The pixelated effect is reminiscent of a chessboard, which holds a deep meaning for the TV show character. “What I love about mosaics is that they are built on a very basic, but power concept,” he explains. “You create something from something else. For instance, you use elements from a game like chess to create a portrait of a chess player. The more meaningful the bond between the whole and the part, the more successful a mosaic can be.”

Tsevis has made his beautiful mosaic portraits available to download for free via his Behance. You can keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following him on Facebook and Instagram.

Artist Charis Tsevis created a series of portraits of Beth Harmon from The Queen's Gambit using chess symbols.

Mosaic Portrait of The Queen's Gambit by Charis TsevisMosaic Portrait of The Queen's Gambit by Charis TsevisMosaic Portrait of The Queen's Gambit by Charis TsevisMosaic Portrait of The Queen's Gambit by Charis TsevisMosaic Portrait of The Queen's Gambit by Charis TsevisMosaic Portrait of The Queen's Gambit by Charis TsevisMosaic Portrait of The Queen's Gambit by Charis TsevisMosaic Portrait of The Queen's Gambit by Charis TsevisMosaic Portrait of The Queen's Gambit by Charis TsevisMosaic Portrait of The Queen's Gambit by Charis TsevisMosaic Portrait of The Queen's Gambit by Charis TsevisCharis Tsevis: Website | Behance | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Charis Tsevis.

Related Articles:

Illustrator Reimagines His Favorite Movies as Classic Paperback Books

Graphic Designer Creates Over 1,200 Minimalist Movie Posters

Film Fanatic Matches Scenes From Famous Movies With Their Locations in Real-Life

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Vibrant Illustrations Painted With Patterns Celebrate the Beauty of Female Friendships
30+ Illustrated Good News Stories That Will Help Restore Your Faith in the World
20 Gifts for Illustrators That Will Inspire Them To Keep Drawing
Spectacular Series Imagines Life in a House Submerged Deep in the Ocean
Imaginative Infographics Reveal Historical Facts About Iconic Objects
Illustrator Reimagines Disney Princesses as Brides Posing for Wedding Photos With Their Parents

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Fun Illustrations Visualize of the “Same” Words With Different Meanings
These Encouraging Hand-Lettered Illustrations Will Brighten Your Day
Honest Illustrations Reveal What Life Is Like Before and After You Get a Pet
RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg: People Are Sharing Tributes To the Pioneering Supreme Court Justice
Exquisite Instructional Book From 1896 Illustrates How Flowers Become Art Nouveau Designs
Artist Updates Disney Princess Dresses With Dazzlingly Modern Designs

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.