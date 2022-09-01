Home / Architecture / Hotels

Parisian-Style Château Is a European Getaway Near Yosemite National Park in California

By Sara Barnes on September 1, 2022
Luxury Hotel Yosemite National Park

When you spend the day hiking in the national parks, it's always nice to have a cozy place to relax after a long day. If you're headed to Yosemite National Park, you can find that in the Château du Sureau in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. It’s a 9-acre castle resort that’s 16 miles from Yosemite and boasts 10 guest bedrooms along with the private two-bedroom Villa du Sureau, a separate accommodation on the property.

The Château du Sureau bills itself as a “European escape in California,” and you'll feel like you're stepping inside of a Parisian-style manor. The rooms in the main house have eclectic decor that’s luxurious yet rustic. Stylish seating and small art objects along with exposed wood ceiling beams will at once transport you to another world while keeping you grounded to enjoy the gorgeous scenery surrounding you.

No two rooms are the same, but many have private balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. But for the ultimate getaway, look to the Villa du Sureau. Within the 2,000 square feet of space it has two bedrooms along with a sitting salon, a library, marble baths, and a dining and wet bar.

Guests of both the villa and château have access to the finer things that the hotel offers. This includes dining at The Elderberry House, a restaurant that uses ingredients from local farms and seasonal harvests. In addition to the restaurant, there is the cozy Cellar Bar that has classic cocktails and an extensive wine list. The Spa du Sureacu is also on-site to offer wellness treatments that are “enhanced by traditional European elements.” After a day at Yosemite National Park, the Hiker’s Repose massage sounds just like what the body needs.

Learn more about the Château du Sureau and book your stay on its website.

The Château du Sureau is a luxury accommodation in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Luxury Hotel Yosemite National ParkLuxury Hotel Yosemite National Park

It’s a 9-acre castle resort that’s 16 miles from Yosemite and boasts 10 guest bedrooms along with the private two-bedroom Villa du Sureau, a separate accommodation on the property.

Luxury Hotel Yosemite National ParkLuxury Hotel Yosemite National Park

The Château du Sureau bills itself as a “European escape in California,” and you'll feel like you're stepping inside of a Parisian-style manor.

Luxury Hotel Yosemite National ParkLuxury Hotel Yosemite National Park

No two rooms are the same, but many have private balconies and wood-burning fireplaces.

Luxury Hotel Yosemite National ParkLuxury Hotel Yosemite National Park

Château du Sureau: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Château du Sureau.

