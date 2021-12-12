Home / DIY

10 Easy DIY Christmas Ornament Tutorials

By Jessica Stewart on December 12, 2021
List of DIY Christmas Ornaments

Clockwise from top left: cutesy_crafts / Soap Deli / Graphics Fairy / Make & Create

The holidays are here and you've likely decorated your tree. But if you haven't—or you want to add some personalized pizzazz—why not make your own ornaments? DIY Christmas ornaments are the perfect family project and can provide some wonderful keepsakes—and memories. And, if you are conscious about reuse and recycling, many projects will help you use up items around the house.

Of course, you don't need to be a kid—or have a kid—to start a homemade ornament project. Aren't sure how to get started making your own Christmas ornaments? Don't worry, we've included a list of tutorials for all ages. In fact, this holiday decor can be as complex or as simple as you'd like. So whether you are an expert crafter or a newbie looking for something quick and easy, we've got you covered.

Check out some of the incredible DIY Christmas ornament projects out there and start getting crafty today!

Here are 10 DIY Christmas ornament ideas to make your holiday decor extra special.

 

Cinnamon and Applesauce Rudolph

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soap Deli News Blog (@soapdeli)

If you are looking for a project that the whole family can enjoy, give these cinnamon and applesauce ornaments by Soapdeli a try. It really couldn't be easier. As her tutorial shows, you just need a few household ingredients and you can make this cute Rudolph or another shape of your choice. And, as a bonus, they'll make your house smell delicious.

 

Scrap Fabric Christmas Tree Ornaments

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gina Michele (@ginamicheleblog)

If you have fabric scraps laying around the house, don't let them go to waste. Gina Michelle has a great tutorial on how to easily put together scented Christmas tree ornaments. There's a sewn and no-sew version depending on what you prefer, though we particularly love the use of a cinnamon stick in the no-sew ornament.

 

Felt Gnome Ornaments

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Anderson (@cutesy_crafts)

Get creative with felt thanks to a fun gnome pattern by Cutesy Crafts. Personalize these festive gnomes using different colors of felt and by adding accessories for them to hold. Best of all, these ornaments are small enough that they're a breeze to stitch together by hand.

 

Vintage Sheet Music Ornaments

The Graphics Fairy makes it super easy to create these classic vintage sheet music ornaments. Using the sheet music image provided and a few supplies, you'll have these lovely baubles on your tree in no time.

 

Macrame Tree and Elf Ornaments

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soulful Notions (@soulful__notions)

Soulful Notions makes it super easy to craft not one, but two types of macramé  ornaments. First, watch her tutorial on how to make macramé Christmas trees. Then, take things a step further and transform some of your trees into adorable elves! And, if you aren't familiar with macramé, don't worry. The tutorials are easy enough for any beginner.

 

Wood Slice Snowman

Artsymomma has a great idea for adorable ornaments that kids of all ages can help make. With some craft paint and paint markers, everyone can bring their own Frosty to life.

 

Needle Felted Animals

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Make & Create (@_make_n_create_)

You'll need a few specialized supplies to put together these needle felted animals from Make and Create, but otherwise they're a breeze. Whether you create a reindeer, pig, or bunny, they're sure to add a special charm to your tree. To see the full tutorial, check out Make and Create's Christmas Story highlights.

 

Folded Paper Stars

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaharn Quinn (@smorkitchen)

Looking for a project that doesn't require special materials? These folded paper stars by Smor Kitchen are both easy and versatile. Use up any paper you have in the house, including extra wrapping paper. These stars also make lovely decorations for your gifts.

 

Snowy Diorama Ornament

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Project Kid (@amandakingloff)

If you have an extra gift box lying around, why not transform it into a winter diorama ornament? Project Kid shows how easy this DIY ornament is. You can make your diorama as detailed as you'd like and even get the kids involved.

 

Paper Angel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Arts & Crafts (@myartsandcrafts21)


Follow along with this video tutorial from Vinku's Art to fashion an elegant paper angel. The glitter cardstock really makes the angel pop and you can customize it using the color that you prefer.

 

Related Articles:

10 Unique Christmas Wreaths to Adorn Your Front Door

35 Creative Christmas Trees to Spark Your Holiday Imagination

23 Contemporary Advent Calendars to Help You Countdown to Christmas in Style

2021 Guide to Creative Christmas Ornaments So You Can Trim Your Tree in Style

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dramatic Diorama Reveals What “Really” Made the Titanic Sink
Colorful Ceramics Look Like They Have Real Crystals Growing From Their Surfaces
31 Nifty Gifts for Knitters Who Need(le) Little Cheer This Year
10 Best Kits to Help You Create Your Own Aromatic Soaps
10 Cute and Spooky DIY Halloween Treats That Are Easy To Make and Share
See How Traditional Hemp Rope Is Made in This Fascinating 17-Minute Documentary

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Releases DIY Crochet Pattern for a Very Realistic Bearded Dragon
26 Cool Craft Supplies to Take Your Creativity to New Heights
Learn How to Make 5 Essential Macramé Knots With These Illustrated Guides
Crafter Crochets “Fiber Rich” Foods That Celebrate the Pastabilities of Yarn
30 Frighteningly Fun DIY Kits and Crafts for Halloween
These Kooky Clay Creatures Playfully Pay Homage to Animals Big and Small

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.