10 Easy DIY Christmas Ornament Tutorials

The holidays are here and you've likely decorated your tree. But if you haven't—or you want to add some personalized pizzazz—why not make your own ornaments? DIY Christmas ornaments are the perfect family project and can provide some wonderful keepsakes—and memories. And, if you are conscious about reuse and recycling, many projects will help you use up items around the house.

Of course, you don't need to be a kid—or have a kid—to start a homemade ornament project. Aren't sure how to get started making your own Christmas ornaments? Don't worry, we've included a list of tutorials for all ages. In fact, this holiday decor can be as complex or as simple as you'd like. So whether you are an expert crafter or a newbie looking for something quick and easy, we've got you covered.

Check out some of the incredible DIY Christmas ornament projects out there and start getting crafty today!

Here are 10 DIY Christmas ornament ideas to make your holiday decor extra special.

Cinnamon and Applesauce Rudolph

If you are looking for a project that the whole family can enjoy, give these cinnamon and applesauce ornaments by Soapdeli a try. It really couldn't be easier. As her tutorial shows, you just need a few household ingredients and you can make this cute Rudolph or another shape of your choice. And, as a bonus, they'll make your house smell delicious.

Scrap Fabric Christmas Tree Ornaments

If you have fabric scraps laying around the house, don't let them go to waste. Gina Michelle has a great tutorial on how to easily put together scented Christmas tree ornaments. There's a sewn and no-sew version depending on what you prefer, though we particularly love the use of a cinnamon stick in the no-sew ornament.

Felt Gnome Ornaments

Get creative with felt thanks to a fun gnome pattern by Cutesy Crafts. Personalize these festive gnomes using different colors of felt and by adding accessories for them to hold. Best of all, these ornaments are small enough that they're a breeze to stitch together by hand.

Vintage Sheet Music Ornaments

The Graphics Fairy makes it super easy to create these classic vintage sheet music ornaments. Using the sheet music image provided and a few supplies, you'll have these lovely baubles on your tree in no time.

Macrame Tree and Elf Ornaments

Soulful Notions makes it super easy to craft not one, but two types of macramé ornaments. First, watch her tutorial on how to make macramé Christmas trees. Then, take things a step further and transform some of your trees into adorable elves! And, if you aren't familiar with macramé, don't worry. The tutorials are easy enough for any beginner.

Wood Slice Snowman

Artsymomma has a great idea for adorable ornaments that kids of all ages can help make. With some craft paint and paint markers, everyone can bring their own Frosty to life.

Needle Felted Animals

You'll need a few specialized supplies to put together these needle felted animals from Make and Create, but otherwise they're a breeze. Whether you create a reindeer, pig, or bunny, they're sure to add a special charm to your tree. To see the full tutorial, check out Make and Create's Christmas Story highlights.

Folded Paper Stars

Looking for a project that doesn't require special materials? These folded paper stars by Smor Kitchen are both easy and versatile. Use up any paper you have in the house, including extra wrapping paper. These stars also make lovely decorations for your gifts.

Snowy Diorama Ornament

If you have an extra gift box lying around, why not transform it into a winter diorama ornament? Project Kid shows how easy this DIY ornament is. You can make your diorama as detailed as you'd like and even get the kids involved.

Paper Angel

Follow along with this video tutorial from Vinku's Art to fashion an elegant paper angel. The glitter cardstock really makes the angel pop and you can customize it using the color that you prefer.

