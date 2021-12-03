10 Unique Christmas Wreaths to Adorn Your Front Door

Dressing up one's house is one of the most anticipated events of the Christmas season. From hanging stockings over the mantle to adding ornaments to a Christmas tree, there are many areas to express your own individuality. However, the best way to make an impression during the holiday season is by adding a unique Christmas wreath to your front door.
This traditional embellishment is an easy way to spruce up the entrance to your home and set the tone for the rest of your decorations. The Christopher Knight Home Wreath with LED Lights and Pinecones, for instance, features a traditional combination of leaves, red berries, and pine cones as well as subtle illumination to make the piece stand out in the dark. Or, if you prefer something more unconventional, YarnandPatience makes a minimalist, hand-knitted wreath that's as soft as it is elegant. Likewise, juliettesdesignstr‘s felt flower wreath will make a beautiful housewarming gift.
Scroll down to see 10 unique Christmas wreaths.
Wreath with LED Lights and Pinecones
Frosted Wreath
Red Berry Christmas Wreath
Handknit Wreath with Bow
Paper Flower Wreath
Rustic Wreath With Felt Pine Trees
Grapevine Wreath with Pinecones and Berries
Star Wreath
Felt Flower Wreath
Rattan-Base Christmas Wreath
