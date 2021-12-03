Home / Design / Creative Products

10 Unique Christmas Wreaths to Adorn Your Front Door

By Margherita Cole on December 3, 2021
Unique Christmas Wreaths

Dressing up one's house is one of the most anticipated events of the Christmas season. From hanging stockings over the mantle to adding ornaments to a Christmas tree, there are many areas to express your own individuality. However, the best way to make an impression during the holiday season is by adding a unique Christmas wreath to your front door.

This traditional embellishment is an easy way to spruce up the entrance to your home and set the tone for the rest of your decorations. The Christopher Knight Home Wreath with LED Lights and Pinecones, for instance, features a traditional combination of leaves, red berries, and pine cones as well as subtle illumination to make the piece stand out in the dark. Or, if you prefer something more unconventional, YarnandPatience makes a minimalist, hand-knitted wreath that's as soft as it is elegant. Likewise, juliettesdesignstr‘s felt flower wreath will make a beautiful housewarming gift.

Scroll down to see 10 unique Christmas wreaths.

Check out our selection of unique Christmas wreaths to adorn your door!

 

Wreath with LED Lights and Pinecones

 

Frosted Wreath

Winter Wreath

FosteringJoy | $62.99

 

Red Berry Christmas Wreath

 

Handknit Wreath with Bow

 

Paper Flower Wreath

 

Rustic Wreath With Felt Pine Trees

 

Grapevine Wreath with Pinecones and Berries

 

Star Wreath

Star Wreath

National Tree | $37.79

 

Felt Flower Wreath

 

Rattan-Base Christmas Wreath

Christmas Wreath

Tiny Land | $29.98

 

