Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Recreated the Outfit From His 90s Photo Meme for Christmas

By Regina Sienra on December 27, 2023
Actor Dwayne Johnson arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's 'Red Notice' held at the Xbox Plaza and Chick Hearn Court at L.A. Live on November 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Photo: imagepressagency/Depositphotos

The 90s are having a comeback at the moment, from the fashion and style to the iconic era’s music. In fact, some people are looking back to their youth for inspiration, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The wrestler-turned-actor has one particular 90s picture of himself that has been widely shared in recent years. In the image, Johnson wears a simple yet somehow simultaneously flashy outfit that includes a thick silver chain and a fanny pack. For Christmas this year, the actor recreated the entire outfit—down to a wig of his 90s hairdo—and recorded a funny video he then shared on Instagram.

In the clip, Johnson walks down a hallway singing an altered version of Nat King Cole's”The Christmas Song.” “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, ’90s Rock nipping at your nose,” the 51-year-old star sings. Casually lowering the camera to show all the details of his outfit, the actor presents how committed he is to the bit. He has it all—the turtleneck, the fanny pack, and the gold watch.

“I’m walking down the hall looking cool as f***; just take one look at my amazing clothes,” he continues to sing to the tune of the holiday song. Stopping alongside a Christmas tree, the camera pans down to catch him give a tap to his fanny pack before giving one of his signature smirks and blowing a kiss. “Merry Christmas, from your keepin’ it [100 emoji] friend. 90’s Rock,” Johnson captioned the clip.

The original image was taken sometime in the late 90s, when Johnson was first breaking out as a WWE wrestler. Ever since it resurfaced, it has become so beloved that it has amassed over 4 million likes. And while it could also have worked amazingly as a Halloween costume, the actor chose to turn this throwback into a holiday treat. After all, how many actors can say they cosplayed as themselves? To stay up to date with Johnson, you can follow him on Instagram.

Few images embody 90s fashion as well as this viral picture of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por 80s 90s 00s (@hellofrom90s)

For Christmas this year, the actor recreated the entire outfit—down to a wig of his 90s hairdo—and recorded a funny video he then shared on Instagram.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

The Rock: Instagram
h/t: [Bored Panda]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor's degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.
