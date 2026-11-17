A historic auction took place at Sotheby’s Paris last month. On October 22, Claude Monet’s Iris sold for €50 million ($56.2 million), becoming the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction in France. The painting attracted six bidders over an intense 45 minutes, eventually going to a private collector in Asia, represented over the phone by Jen Hua, Sotheby’s deputy chairman in Asia.

“From the moment you hang Iris on the wall, something extraordinary happens—something magical, powerful and poignant—which only happens with the greatest works of art,” said Thomas Bompard, vice president of Sotheby’s France and co-director of the Modern and Contemporary Art Department.

Monet painted Iris late in his career, between 1924 and 1925, and the masterpiece measures roughly 5 feet by 6 feet. On the canvas, colorful irises catch the eye of the viewer, surrounded by a mix of green, blue, and yellow brushstrokes. The flowers were a familiar sight in Monet’s garden at his estate in Giverny, which served as the inspiration for many of his most famous paintings.

Despite being painted more than a century ago, Iris had never been publicly exhibited until September 2026. The painting was originally passed down to Monet’s son, Michel, before being acquired by art dealer Katia Granoff and eventually becoming part of the private collection of Jeanne Schlumberger. For decades, the painting was known only through black-and-white photographs.

Before the auction, Iris was estimated to sell for between €22 million and €30 million (approximately $24.3 million to $33.2 million), making its final price even more impressive. It is also the largest painting from Monet’s series of approximately 20 iris paintings still in private hands.

Alongside Iris, another masterpiece by Monet, Saule pleureur or L’Arbre de feu, sold for €9.7 million ($10.9 million). The painting, which depicts a weeping willow from Monet’s garden, was also created toward the end of his life.

The two paintings were part of Le Temps Retrouvé: The Schlumberger Collection, which brought in a total of €74.4 million ($83.7 million), making it the most valuable fine art sale ever held at Sotheby’s Paris.

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