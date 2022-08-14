Home / Animals

Scientists Discover That Many Cold-Blooded Creatures Do Not Age

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 14, 2022
Scientists Discover Many Cold-Blooded Creatures Do Not Age

A giant tortoise in the Seychelles. (Photo: KATIEKK/Depositphotos)

Aging is a scientific puzzle. Every era has its quest—through the elixir of life or botox—to stave off the ravages of time. But the decay of our bodies, known as senescence, seems inescapable. However, not all species share an equal burden of aging. Two new studies in the journal Science suggest that some cold-blooded creatures—reptiles and amphibians—barely age, a trait the U.S. National Institutes of Health is hoping to learn more about.

Penn State wildlife ecologist David Miller, a senior author of one paper, cited the lack of systematic studies across species: researchers have “done a lot more comparative, really comprehensive work with birds and animals in the wild…but a lot of what we knew about amphibians and reptiles were from a species here, a species there.” His team compiled long-term field studies of 107 populations of 77 species in the wild—among them turtles, amphibians, snakes, crocodilians, and tortoises. The studies marked and followed individuals, tracking mortality. “We found examples of negligible aging,” said biologist Beth Reinke.

This means as that as these animals age, their risk of dying does not increase. For humans, our risk of dying greatly increases from 2,500 at age 10 to one in 24 at age 80. The U.S. National Institutes of Health is determined to learn more about what makes these creatures so durable. Another recent study clarified that this resistance to aging is not related to metabolism. While humans live longer than mice with slower metabolisms, among ectotherms (cold-blooded creatures) metabolism did not correlate to a longer life. Protective shells and poison contained in the skin (like some frogs) correlated to a longer life, but this seems to be due to the shelter these traits provide from predators.

The second paper by the University of Southern Denmark and other researchers found that among 52 turtle and tortoise species in zoos, 75% showed negligible aging. This lack of increased mortality does not mean their bodies do not begin to suffer, or that they might not die. It is, however, a sort of agelessness that humans can only aspire to in the future.

Researchers discover that many cold-blooded creatures like reptiles and amphibians appear not to age.

Scientists Discover Many Cold-Blooded Creatures Do Not Age

A natterjack toad, an amphibian. (Photo: imagebrokermicrostock/Depositphotos)

h/t: [Yahoo News]

Related Articles:

Last Known Member of Giant Tortoise Species Thought To Be Extinct Is Discovered on Galápagos Islands

Monarch Butterfly Populations Are Showing Recovery After a Winter in Mexico

Tiny Turtle Zooms Around His House on a Speedy Set of Hot Wheels

Winners of the 2022 Audubon Photography Awards Celebrate the Beauty of Our Feathered Friends

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Very Rare Jellyfish Is Captured on Video for the First Time
Man Finds Groundhog Eating All His Crops and Decides To Build Him His Own Garden
Stunning Photos Capture Great White Sharks Leaping High in the Air
Unbelievable Video Shows Humpback Whale Scooping Two Women Into Its Mouth
Young Snow Leopard Bares Its Teeth at Camera in Wonderful Candid Photo
Yellowstone Park Reminds Visitors To Stay Away From Animals After Two Bison Attacks in Three Days

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Monarch Butterfly Populations Are Showing Recovery After a Winter in Mexico
Tiny Turtle Zooms Around His House on a Speedy Set of Hot Wheels
Meet Simba, the Baby Goat With the World’s Longest Ears
Scientists Use Camera Traps To Create World’s Largest Photo Database of Amazon Wildlife
New York Passes Bill That Will Prevent Pet Stores From Selling Dogs, Cats and Rabbits
Biologist Uses UV Light to Expose the Hidden World of the Amazon Rainforest [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]