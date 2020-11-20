Home / Creative Products / Toys

15 Toys and Action Figures for the Playful Art Lover in Your Life

By Emma Taggart on November 20, 2020
Art Toys

Do you know someone who’s into limited edition art toys? From vinyl figures to plush collectibles, designer toys are an art form of their own. Many are created or inspired by artists, designers, and museums, such as the recent, limited-edition collection of Kidrobot Dunny figures made in collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Toys, models, and figurines allow art enthusiasts to pay tribute to their favorite artists or movements by displaying them proudly in their homes. However, there are also other types of art toys that are more interactive, such as jigsaws or even art-themed Monopoly. In this list, we’ve included cute collectibles and educational art toys that allow both kids and adults to playfully celebrate their love of art.

Know someone who loves to collect toys? Here are 15 art toys that playfully celebrate creativity.

 

Vincent van Gogh Action Figure

 

Salvador Dali Kokeshi Doll

Salvador Dali Kokeshi Doll

Sketch.Inc | $47.50

 

Mona Lisa Jigsaw Puzzle

 

Frida Kahlo Dunny Figure

Frida Kahlo Dunny Figure

Kidrobot | $65

 

Hokusai “Great Wave” Dunny Figure

Hokusai Great Wave Dunny Figure

Kidrobot | $150

 

Gustav Klimt Action Figure

 

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

 

Monopoly: The Met Edition

Monopoly The Met Edition

The Met | $50

 

‘Dot' Kokeshi Doll

'Dot' Kokeshi Doll

Sketch.Inc | $47.50

 

Jean-Michel Basquiat Dunny Figure

Jean-Michel Basquiat Dunny Figure

Kidrobot | $150

 

Magna Shapes Abstract World

Magna Shapes Abstract World

Ceaco | $20.99

 

Origami: Inspired by Japanese Prints from the Metropolitan Museum of Art

 

Andy Warhol's “Marilyn Monroe” LEGO Wall Art

LEGO Art Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe

LEGO | $119.99

 

William Plush

William Plush

The Met | $14.95

 

Keith Haring Wooden Blocks

Keith Haring Wooden Blocks

Mudpuppy | $17.51

