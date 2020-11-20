15 Toys and Action Figures for the Playful Art Lover in Your Life

Do you know someone who’s into limited edition art toys? From vinyl figures to plush collectibles, designer toys are an art form of their own. Many are created or inspired by artists, designers, and museums, such as the recent, limited-edition collection of Kidrobot Dunny figures made in collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Toys, models, and figurines allow art enthusiasts to pay tribute to their favorite artists or movements by displaying them proudly in their homes. However, there are also other types of art toys that are more interactive, such as jigsaws or even art-themed Monopoly. In this list, we’ve included cute collectibles and educational art toys that allow both kids and adults to playfully celebrate their love of art.

Know someone who loves to collect toys? Here are 15 art toys that playfully celebrate creativity.

Vincent van Gogh Action Figure

Salvador Dali Kokeshi Doll

Mona Lisa Jigsaw Puzzle

Frida Kahlo Dunny Figure

Hokusai “Great Wave” Dunny Figure

Gustav Klimt Action Figure

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

Monopoly: The Met Edition

‘Dot' Kokeshi Doll

Jean-Michel Basquiat Dunny Figure

Magna Shapes Abstract World

Origami: Inspired by Japanese Prints from the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Andy Warhol's “Marilyn Monroe” LEGO Wall Art

William Plush

Keith Haring Wooden Blocks

