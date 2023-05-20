Home / Design / Cars

Sleek Travel Trailer Can Charge an Electric Vehicle on Long Road Trip Adventures

By Regina Sienra on May 20, 2023
As electric vehicles (EV) are becoming commonplace on the streets of big cities, they are often harder to adapt for road trips and longer outdoor adventures. One hesitation is their driving range; at this point, an EV can't go as far as a gas-powered car, and charging stations can be few and far between. Towing a trailer can also affect range. But what if a trailer, instead of causing a drop in the driving range of an EV, boosted it instead?

Colorado Teardrops, a Denver-based camper trailer company, drew inspiration from the local landscapes and weather to design a model that not only allows you to explore landscapes of all kinds but also provides an energy backup for your car. Named The Boulder, this trailer features a 75kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that can recharge your EV and service power needs during your trip to the great outdoors.

“The Boulder EV charging camper trailer enables your EV to achieve its original non-towing range—or better,” explains the company.  “When the EV needs charging between EV charging stations, pull off the road and use The Boulder as a charging station.” This charge could vital if your car were to accidentally run out of battery in the middle of the woods.

The unique feature doesn't interfere with the sleek design of the trailer. The bank of actively cooled EV batteries is located in a sealed section under the aircraft-grade aluminum frame of the camper. They can be recharged at stations at home or on the road. On top of that, the energy stored by it can also be used at home. Since solar panels are available as an upgrade, this means that The Boulder can also store solar energy.

On top of being ready for the volatile weather of the company's home state—where heat, ice, and snow can appear on the same day—The Boulder also pays tribute to the rocky landscapes with its design choices. In contrast with its cold exterior, the wooden finishes of its interiors turn it into a cozy dining room or a warm bedroom, depending on your needs at the time.

In its dining mode, the cabin holds a spacious lounge table that will make regular picnic tables pale in comparison. As a bedroom, it has space for a queen size bed and two bunk beds for kids. Both setups are crowned by galaxy-gazer windows and gull-wing doors. In the rear, the galley doubles as an outdoor kitchen and provides enough storage for food, coolers, water, and even a stove.

“The Boulder provides the range for you to visit all the National Parks from your EV—while sleeping safely and comfortably, and preparing fabulous meals from an ergonomically designed kitchen galley,” states the company. So far, only a prototype for the Boulder has been built, but the company is targeting the first half of 2023 for delivery of its first trailers.

To stay up to date with any updates or order your own, visit Colorado Teardrops' website.

Colorado Teardrops has introduced The Boulder, a trailer that can power up your EV thanks to its 75kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.

"The Boulder EV charging camper trailer enables your EV to achieve its original non-towing range—or better," explains the company.

This unique feature doesn't interfere with the sleek design of the trailer, as the bank of actively cooled EV batteries is located in a sealed section under the aircraft-grade aluminum frame of the camper.

"When the EV needs charging between EV charging stations, pull off the road and use The Boulder as a charging station."

The Boulder also pays tribute to the weather and the rocky landscapes of Colorado with its design choices.

