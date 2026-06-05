Cloak Your World in Rainbows With This Prismatic Cube You Can Attach to Your Phone

Cloaking your world in rainbows is easier than you think. You don’t need to wait for a serendipitous rain; you just need the right filter for your smartphone. The Prism Vision Camera Lens Filter from Wokeface is making that easier than ever, and there’s no digital component required. That’s right—you don’t need to search for an app or add something to your social media. Just clip this handy accessory in front of your camera and watch everything become awash in prismatic hues.

This analog add-on uses prisms to create its vibrant effect. The rubberized clip-on cube refracts light, mirrors its surroundings, and then filters said light to change the scene from mundane to magical. In addition to altering the color, the 0.5 in/12mm lens will give every photo and video a slightly distorted, panoramic view, whether you’re using it on a front or back camera.

You might not view the world with rose-colored glasses, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make everyday moments a bit brighter with this prism lens clip. It’s now available in My Modern Met Store. Looking for more ways to make rainbows? Check out this solar-powered rainbow maker from Kikkerland Design.

Cloak your world in rainbows with the Prism Vision Camera Lens Filter.

Simply clip it onto your phone to create vibrant streaks across your photos and videos. No apps required!

Want another way to bring some rainbows into your world? Check out the Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker by Kikkerland Design.

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