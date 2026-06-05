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Cloak Your World in Rainbows With This Prismatic Cube You Can Attach to Your Phone

By Sara Barnes on June 5, 2026
Prism Vision Camera Clip

Regular Price: $25 | Member Price: $21.25

Cloaking your world in rainbows is easier than you think. You don’t need to wait for a serendipitous rain; you just need the right filter for your smartphone. The Prism Vision Camera Lens Filter from Wokeface is making that easier than ever, and there’s no digital component required. That’s right—you don’t need to search for an app or add something to your social media. Just clip this handy accessory in front of your camera and watch everything become awash in prismatic hues.

This analog add-on uses prisms to create its vibrant effect. The rubberized clip-on cube refracts light, mirrors its surroundings, and then filters said light to change the scene from mundane to magical. In addition to altering the color, the 0.5 in/12mm lens will give every photo and video a slightly distorted, panoramic view, whether you’re using it on a front or back camera.

You might not view the world with rose-colored glasses, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make everyday moments a bit brighter with this prism lens clip. It’s now available in My Modern Met Store. Looking for more ways to make rainbows? Check out this solar-powered rainbow maker from Kikkerland Design.

Cloak your world in rainbows with the Prism Vision Camera Lens Filter.

Prism Vision Camera Clip

Regular Price: $25 | Member Price: $21.25

Simply clip it onto your phone to create vibrant streaks across your photos and videos. No apps required!

Prism Vision Camera Clip

Regular Price: $25 | Member Price: $21.25

 

Want another way to bring some rainbows into your world? Check out the Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker by Kikkerland Design.

Kikkerland Rainbow Maker

Regular Price: $40 | Member Price: $34

 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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