Remarkable Winners of the 2023 Creative Photo Awards

An eye-catching tribute to global beauty was awarded the top prize at the 2023 Creative Photo Awards, which is organized by the Siena Awards. Aesthetics from Africa is a portrait of African-American model and influencer Sonia Barbie Tucker. Taken by Chinese photographer Frank Zhang, the stunning image won out over work submitted by photographers from 133 countries.

In addition to Zhang, nine category winners were named. Standouts include American photographer Patty Carroll, who won the Series category for Anonymous Women: Domestic Demise. This series of images comically addresses the pressures of perfection women face in the home.

Spanish photographer Lurdes Santander won the Animals/Pets category for an ethereal image of a white horse. “I aimed to capture the elegant movement of a horse in a free reign jump, experiencing the sensation of the snow beneath its feet and its inherent desire for freedom, much like humans yearn for,” she shares.

In the Fine Art category, winner Alexander Sviridov demonstrates the creative possibilities of the human body. The Canadian photographer’s Human Skull is impressively formed from nude bodies and takes the viewer by surprise as they slowly realize that the interlocked bodies come together to form the shape of a skull.

Thanks to the Creative Photo Awards, the world is able to clearly see the artistic value of photography and how artists are able to use the camera to not only document the world around them but to push creative boundaries.

All of the winning images will be on display in an exhibition titled I Wonder If You Can, which will show in Siena, Italy, at the Palazzo Pubblico from September 30 to November 19, 2023. If you aren't able to make it over, scroll down to see some of our favorite images and check out the full gallery on the Creative Photo Awards website.

See the winners of the 2023 Creative Photo Awards.

Creative Photo Awards: Website

Siena Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Creative Photo Awards.