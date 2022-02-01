Home / Design / Style

Iridescent Cocktail Dress Is Handmade From Over 2,000 Pennies

By Margherita Cole on February 1, 2022
Dress Made Entirely of Pennies by Crescent Ray

While some may choose to put their change in a piggy bank, others use it as the material for marvelous creations. Artist Shay Rose (aka Crescent Shay) used over 2,000 pennies in her latest handmade garment: a shimmering cocktail dress with cross-back straps and a bottom fringe.

The 22-year-old maker is well-known on social media for her imaginative projects (including her transformative green screen dress). For this endeavor, Shay collected hundreds of pennies, which she then cleaned thoroughly, and drilled holes in along the sides. This allowed her to sew these copper pieces together and create the bodice and skirt of the dress.

Shay modeled the completed dress in her Instagram photos, showing off the lustrous effect of the coins in sunlight. From far away, the 2,652 pennies blend together to create a sequined effect. However, when you look at the frock up close you can admire the meticulous detail Shay put into weaving all of the coins together in a neat chainmail pattern. The statement dress could easily pass as a 1920s-era costume from The Great Gatsby.

You can keep up to date with Shay's latest projects by following her on Instagram.

LA-based artist Crescent Shay made an incredible cocktail dress from over 2,000 pennies.

Dress Made Entirely of Pennies by Crescent RayDress Made Entirely of Pennies by Crescent RayDress Made Entirely of Pennies by Crescent RayDress Made Entirely of Pennies by Crescent RayDress Made Entirely of Pennies by Crescent Ray

Watch this videos to see Shay's creative process:

Crescent Shay: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Crescent Shay.

Related Articles:

Carrie-Anne Moss Wore a Custom Oscar de la Renta Dress That Looks Like Matrix Code

Artist Cuts Out Exquisite Patterned Dresses From Large Sheets of Paper

Woman Designs Greenscreen Dress That Looks Like It’s Changing Color and Patterns

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Creates Beautiful Hairstyles That Look Like Ornate Flowers
RIP André Leon Talley: Remembering an Icon Who Championed Diversity in Fashion
Carrie-Anne Moss Wore a Custom Oscar de la Renta Dress That Looks Like Matrix Code
Indigenous People in Alaska Invented Snow Goggles Centuries Ago To Protect Eyes and Improve Vision
25 “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive Fun For Your Next Party
Woman Designs Greenscreen Dress That Looks Like It’s Changing Color and Patterns

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20+ Inclusive Halloween Costumes to Ensure All Kids Can Dress Up for Fun
60+ Artistic Halloween Makeup Ideas to Inspire Your Next Spooky Look
Billie Eilish Wears Oscar de la Renta Dress to Met Gala After Designer Agrees No More Fur
Indigenous Model Makes Her Debut at 2021 Met Gala and Goes Viral for Her Look
30+ Autumnal Accessories to Make You Feel Festive This Fall
Met Gala 2021: See How Celebrities Showed off Their Style on Fashion’s Biggest Night Out

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.