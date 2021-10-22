Home / Design / Style

Woman Designs Greenscreen Dress That Looks Like It’s Changing Color and Patterns

By Emma Taggart on October 22, 2021
Greenscreen Dress by Shay Rose

Do you have a favorite item of clothing that you wish you could have in every color and pattern? Fashion designer Shay Rose (aka Crescent Shay) has figured out how to hack that very problem. She recently created a greenscreen dress and cloak, allowing her to digitally wear the dress in countless hues using special effects. Shay invites her 900K+ Instagram followers and 4.3 million TikTok followers to “enjoy this goofy little project because why have one fabric color when you can have ANY fabric color.”

So, how does a green screen actually work? In the film and TV industry, backdrops of brightly colored fabric or paint, and a process called “chroma key,” are used to fake fantastical scenarios. An actor can be filmed in front of the backdrop, which is typically a vivid green, and then a fake background can be added in its place. In Shay’s case, she used bright-green fabric to stitch together her dress and cape, and then added greenscreen effects using the video editing app, VITA.

In a TikTok video, Shay models her greenscreen dress, and it looks totally magical. It changes from a solid green to look as though it’s made of clouds, stars, and even the ocean. At one point, it even turns invisible, allowing Shay to look like she’s wearing Harry Potter’s invisible cloak.

Check out Shay’s greenscreen dress below and find more of her creative clothing designs on Instagram and TikTok.

Fashion designer Shay Rose created a greenscreen dress and cloak, allowing her to digitally wear countless colors and patterns.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ♡ Shay Rose ♡ (@crescentshay)

Shay Rose / Crescent Shay: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Reddit]

All images via Shay Rose / Crescent Shay.

Related Articles:

Queen Elizabeth Wears “Green Screen” Outfit and People Can’t Help But Photoshop It

‘Proximity Dress’ Designed for Social Distancing Expands When Someone Gets Too Close

Loving Brother Handcrafts Incredible Prom Dress for His Sister After His Family Couldn’t Afford One

Art Teacher Has Her Students Transform Her Plain Dress Into a Wearable Work of Art

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Halloween Light Show Is Perfectly Choreographed to ‘The Matrix’ and “Rage Against the Machine”
See How Traditional Hemp Rope Is Made in This Fascinating 17-Minute Documentary
Watch a Livestream of a Mama Cheetah Caring for Her Five Newborn Cubs
Watch a Cockatiel Play Peekaboo With a Nest of Baby Birds
20+ Inclusive Halloween Costumes to Ensure All Kids Can Dress Up for Fun
60+ Artistic Halloween Makeup Ideas to Inspire Your Next Spooky Look

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Learn How To Make DIY Crafts With the New ‘My Modern Met Maker’ Video Series
Billie Eilish Wears Oscar de la Renta Dress to Met Gala After Designer Agrees No More Fur
Farmer Mounts Tiny Camera on His Animals to See How the World Looks From Their Perspective
Indigenous Model Makes Her Debut at 2021 Met Gala and Goes Viral for Her Look
30+ Autumnal Accessories to Make You Feel Festive This Fall
Met Gala 2021: See How Celebrities Showed off Their Style on Fashion’s Biggest Night Out

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.