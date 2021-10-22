Woman Designs Greenscreen Dress That Looks Like It’s Changing Color and Patterns

Do you have a favorite item of clothing that you wish you could have in every color and pattern? Fashion designer Shay Rose (aka Crescent Shay) has figured out how to hack that very problem. She recently created a greenscreen dress and cloak, allowing her to digitally wear the dress in countless hues using special effects. Shay invites her 900K+ Instagram followers and 4.3 million TikTok followers to “enjoy this goofy little project because why have one fabric color when you can have ANY fabric color.”

So, how does a green screen actually work? In the film and TV industry, backdrops of brightly colored fabric or paint, and a process called “chroma key,” are used to fake fantastical scenarios. An actor can be filmed in front of the backdrop, which is typically a vivid green, and then a fake background can be added in its place. In Shay’s case, she used bright-green fabric to stitch together her dress and cape, and then added greenscreen effects using the video editing app, VITA.

In a TikTok video, Shay models her greenscreen dress, and it looks totally magical. It changes from a solid green to look as though it’s made of clouds, stars, and even the ocean. At one point, it even turns invisible, allowing Shay to look like she’s wearing Harry Potter’s invisible cloak.

Check out Shay’s greenscreen dress below and find more of her creative clothing designs on Instagram and TikTok.

Fashion designer Shay Rose created a greenscreen dress and cloak, allowing her to digitally wear countless colors and patterns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Shay Rose ♡ (@crescentshay)

Shay Rose / Crescent Shay: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | YouTube

h/t: [Reddit]

All images via Shay Rose / Crescent Shay.

