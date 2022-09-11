Dad and Daughter Rock Special Coordinating Outfits for Harry Styles Concerts

Nari Rampersad decided to surprise his 16-year-old daughter, Sarita, for her birthday in a way she'll never forget. He bought tickets to Harry Styles’ Love on Tour concert for not just one, but two days. The cherry on top is that he fully committed to the concert-going experience—matching feather boas and all.

Styles is known for his eccentric and colorful concert outfits, and it's tradition for his fans to dress up. Going through the #LoveOnTourOutfits hashtag on Instagram will showcase stylish attire that's adorned with pearls and boas and characterized by colorful tailored pants and sparkly fabrics. Several ticket holders decide on intricate monochromatic looks, and others use fruity motifs to pay homage to songs like “Kiwi” and “Cherry.”

So, when Sarita’s surprise was revealed, she immediately got to work planning their outfits. Sarita is well-versed in the customs of Styles' concerts and armed herself with Google Docs and spreadsheets to ensure their outfits were perfect. Nari didn’t argue with his daughter; instead, he enthusiastically agreed.

The father-daughter duo trekked to thrift stores and Nari even proudly proclaimed, “She had the idea for the outfits, but I did find two pairs of pants myself!” He added, “I found everything in the women's section!… It fit so much better than the men's clothing! But nothing had pockets. How do you live without pockets? We had to buy a tote bag to carry my wallet and phone!”

For the first night at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, the two donned pleated pants, cowboy hats, white undershirts, suspenders, boas, and white Doc Martens. “The Docs were non-negotiable,” Nari stated. “She told me not to bring a suit or running shoes, but the Docs had to come. They didn't hurt my feet as much as I feared.” Nari was dressed in pastel blue and Sarita in pink to represent Styles’ “Fine Line” album, which introduced Nari to Styles’ music. It’s clear that Sarita’s outfit planning was thorough—it even included they paint their nails blue and pink, something Nari happily did.

On the second night, the Rampersads had blue and red outfits. Sarita wore dark denim flare pants and a red and white polka dot shirt, while Nari sported a red and silver sequin number. Of course, both had feather boas and their trusty white Docs on.

Other fans attending the concert complimented them on their adorably coordinated outfits. Nari stated, “Lots of people were saying, ‘You did great!” Their styles were so loved that on the second night professional photographers approached them.

Fans online also loved their concert attire. In Styles’ concert tradition, Sarita posted online about their outfits. She took to Tiktok to share transformation videos of both nights. The two Tiktoks now have over three million views and are filled with overwhelmingly positive comments. One viewer wrote, “Girl you are so lucky to have this memory with your dad.” Another stated, “He’s an icon, he’s a legend and he is the moment.”

It’s very sweet to see the Rampersads go all-in for their Harry Styles experience together. Nari has two other daughters, and said that “it's the experiences that count” when it comes to being a parent. “Seeing her happy is just pretty much all I want,” he shared. “I knew Harry would put on a good show, but I was living through her. Her excitement pushed mine to a different level.”

Like all parents though, he didn’t let his daughter make all the decisions. “I wouldn't usually do this. A boa? I did have to set some boundaries,” he said.

Scroll below to see Sarita’s posts of the adorably matchy pair.

