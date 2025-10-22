2,999-Piece LEGO Set of the Addams Family From the ’90s Films

With Halloween approaching and amid Wednesday Season 2 buzz, there’s something fans of everything creepy, kooky, and mysteriously spooky will appreciate. This impressive 2,999-piece fan-built LEGO set based on the iconic 1991 and 1993 films, The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, is complete with mini-figures of the whole cast. Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Cousin Itt, Grandmama, Lurch, and Thing are all included in the set, which highlights what creator Petrus Odyssey describes as the “most iconic” version of the Addams Family.

Odyssey built this fun set to bring the Addams Family to the world of LEGO and, in the process, he awakened the spirit of the classic films. Besides the characters, the set includes the ghoulish gang’s mansion. The residence includes two modules on the sides (the greenhouse and the building with Fester’s bedroom and the dining room), which can be removed to open the house up, dollhouse-style. The particular oddities within—including a knight; some twisting staircases; and Cleopatra, Morticia’s man-eating plant—make the set a true homage to the Addams’ peculiar tastes and gothic aesthetic.

Both the inside and outside display the Addams’ style masterfully. It’s all at once Victorian yet timeless, dark yet rich in color, contemporary yet filled with antique flair. Built on the Addams Family’s macabre humor, layered family ideals, and gothic style, the creation offers a nostalgic and playable set for fans to proudly exhibit or recreate their favorite scenes in.

Though this particular build is not yet commercially available, LEGO Ideas sets like this one are given the opportunity to be reviewed by the LEGO team to potentially become an official set, when they reach 10,000 supporters. You can help support this Addams Family Mansion set on LEGO Ideas to give it the chance to hit store shelves. You can also keep up to date with the LEGO builder’s other work by following Petrus Odyssey on Instagram.

Petrus Odyssey: Instagram | Rebrickable

All images via LEGO Ideas.

