‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ LEGO Set Lets You Relive Your Favorite Scenes on Jack Sparrow’s Ship

Captain Jack Sparrow once said, “Not all treasure is silver and gold.” And if you’re a massive fan of be the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, the treasure you’re after may very well be made of tiny plastic bricks. LEGO recently announced a Captain Jack Sparrow Pirate Ship set, allowing fans to relive their favorite scenes from the franchise with an intricate depiction of the Black Pearl.

The ship features an all-black aesthetic made of 2,862 pieces. On the sides, it has 16 cannons that can be deployed by turning a dial, and spinning the ship’s wheel will allow you to operate the rudder. Within the hull, there are rooms packed with details for you to explore, down to the candlesticks, plants, maps, and cups in the captain’s furnished quarters. The Aztec gold medallion from the infamous Treasure of Cortés also makes an appearance.

The LEGO set is mostly based on the story of the first movie, 2003’s The Curse of the Black Pearl. This includes a detachable rowboat that evokes the dinghy Jack Sparrow sails on after a mutiny led by pirate Hector Barbossa. The set does, however, include some nods to following films, such as the chest that holds Davy Jones’ heart. When you’re finished assembling the ship, you can choose between removing the bottom of the hull to create the illusion that the boat is floating on the ocean, or place it on an elegant stand.

The set comes with eight minifigures—Jack Sparrow, Will Turner and Joshamee Gibbs, Hector Barbossa, Elizabeth Swann, Cotton (and his parrot), Marty, and Anamaria. Some characters come with two facial expressions, such as Barbossa, whose ghostly pirate face you can unlock by simply turning his head. Since the ship yards are also made of LEGO bricks, you can safely position your favorite character atop the highest mast for them to valiantly look out into the sea.

Once assembled, the Captain Jack Sparrow Pirate Ship is 26 inches tall, 26 inches wide, and 10 inches deep, making it the perfect statement piece for your bookshelf or coffee table. The set is part of the ICONS collection, and due to the complexity of its build and details, it’s designed for ages 18+. The ship set comes out on September 15, and if you want to secure yours, visit the LEGO website to get more details. Or else, to quote a famous pirate, “this is the day you will always remember as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow.”

LEGO recently announced a Captain Jack Sparrow Pirate Ship set, allowing fans to relive their favorite scenes from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Made up of 2,862 pieces, the ship features an all-black aesthetic.

The ship is mostly based on the sets and story of the first movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl.

On the sides, it has 16 cannons that can be deployed by turning a dial, and spinning the ship’s wheel will allow you to operate the rudder.

The set comes with eight minifigures—Jack Sparrow, Will Turner and Joshamee Gibbs, Hector Barbossa, Elizabeth Swann, Cotton (and his parrot), Marty, and Anamaria.

Some characters come with two facial expressions, such as Barbossa, whose ghostly pirate face you can unlock by simply turning his head.

Once assembled, the Captain Jack Sparrow Pirate Ship is 26 inches tall, 26 inches wide, and 10 inches deep, making it the perfect statement piece for your bookshelf or coffee table.

The set is part of the ICONS collection, and due to the complexity of its build and details, it’s designed for ages 18+.

The Captain Jack Sparrow Pirate Ship set comes out on September 15, 2025.

LEGO: Website | Instagram

Related Articles :

Backstreet Boys LEGO Set Inspired by Their “I Want It That Way” Music Video

LEGO Unveils Harry Potter’s 3,228-Piece Hogsmeade Village Set

LEGO ‘Hamilton’ Set Has So Many Details From the Musical It’s Sure to Leave Fans “Satisfied”

1,986-Piece 3D LEGO Poster Celebrates Freddie Mercury at Wembley