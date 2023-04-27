Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Painter Makes Serene Landscapes Appear Within a Single Brushstroke

By Margherita Cole on April 27, 2023
Landscape Paintings by David Ambarzumjan

Flashes of landscapes cut across black space in the paintings of David Ambarzumjan. The Munich-based artist has been building on his ongoing series, titled Brushstrokes in Time, which pairs two different scenes together through the use of a giant, sweeping brushstroke. While in some he contrasts the past with the present, in others he juxtaposes the natural beauty of Earth with the depths of black space.

These striking paintings feature a black starry background upon which a colorful brushstroke claims a central space. Painted as wavy or arching gestures, these wide strokes somehow contain entire worlds. Ambarzumjan renders everything from snowy mountaintops to peaceful green meadows inside the limited space, all while maintaining the illusion of one solid brushstroke.

While the approach is simple, the execution requires meticulous work, as he has to ensure that the painting is convincingly trapped inside the border. The finished product is worth it, however, as these bursts of color and life on the dark background are reminders that all of Earth's beautiful nature originated from outer space.

You can purchase prints of Ambarzumjan's work via his online shop, and keep up to date with his latest projects by following his Instagram.

Munich-based artist David Ambarzumjan creates stunning oil paintings.

Landscape Paintings by David Ambarzumjan

He renders these scenic places inside of a single brushstroke.

Landscape Paintings by David Ambarzumjan

From snowy mountaintops to verdant meadows, each place is contained inside these broad strokes.

Landscape Paintings by David Ambarzumjan

They float against a black space-like background.

Landscape Paintings by David AmbarzumjanLandscape Paintings by David AmbarzumjanLandscape Paintings by David AmbarzumjanLandscape Paintings by David AmbarzumjanLandscape Paintings by David AmbarzumjanLandscape Paintings by David AmbarzumjanLandscape Paintings by David AmbarzumjanLandscape Paintings by David AmbarzumjanDavid Ambarzumjan: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by David Ambarzumjan.

Related Articles:

Dizzying Hyperrealistic Paintings Capture the Shift Perspectives of Bustling Cities

Artist Fuses Her Paintings With AI-Generated Art in Unique Collaboration of Human and Computer

Exquisite Rock Paintings Capture the Natural Beauty of Oregon

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dizzying Hyperrealistic Paintings Capture the Shift Perspectives of Bustling Cities
Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Explore What We Hide and Share
13 Best Oil Paints for Beginners and Professionals
What Is the Difference Between Acrylic vs Oil Paint?
Enchanting Paintings Decorated With Resplendent Gold Details
“Eye-Catching” Oil Paintings Capture the Power of a Gaze

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hyperrealistic Paintings of Crumpled Ornate Rugs With Secrets Hidden Beneath
Abstract Lily Pad Paintings Symbolize the Beauty and Perseverance of Chinese Culture
Cézanne Self-Portrait Hidden Under a Still Life Is Discovered After Almost 160 Years
Kaleidoscopic Paintings of Human Figures Distorted Into Geometric Shapes
Romantic Oil Paintings of Interiors Explore the Meaning of Home
Purposely Blurry Oil Paintings Show How People With Impaired Vision See the World

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.