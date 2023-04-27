Painter Makes Serene Landscapes Appear Within a Single Brushstroke

Flashes of landscapes cut across black space in the paintings of David Ambarzumjan. The Munich-based artist has been building on his ongoing series, titled Brushstrokes in Time, which pairs two different scenes together through the use of a giant, sweeping brushstroke. While in some he contrasts the past with the present, in others he juxtaposes the natural beauty of Earth with the depths of black space.

These striking paintings feature a black starry background upon which a colorful brushstroke claims a central space. Painted as wavy or arching gestures, these wide strokes somehow contain entire worlds. Ambarzumjan renders everything from snowy mountaintops to peaceful green meadows inside the limited space, all while maintaining the illusion of one solid brushstroke.

While the approach is simple, the execution requires meticulous work, as he has to ensure that the painting is convincingly trapped inside the border. The finished product is worth it, however, as these bursts of color and life on the dark background are reminders that all of Earth's beautiful nature originated from outer space.

You can purchase prints of Ambarzumjan's work via his online shop, and keep up to date with his latest projects by following his Instagram.

Munich-based artist David Ambarzumjan creates stunning oil paintings.

He renders these scenic places inside of a single brushstroke.

From snowy mountaintops to verdant meadows, each place is contained inside these broad strokes.

They float against a black space-like background.

David Ambarzumjan: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by David Ambarzumjan.

