Home / Technology

Watch a Living Plant Wield a Machete With a Robot Arm

By Sara Barnes on October 6, 2022
Plant Machete by David Bowen

Artist David Bowen is giving a philodendron control in his fascinating installation called Plant Machete. As the name suggests, a live plant has the power to wield a giant knife. It sounds like the work of science fiction, but the creative’s interest in robotics has culminated in a control system that “reads and utilizes the electrical noises found in a live philodendron.” The plant acts as the brain of the robot arm and determines how the machete swings, jabs, and slices into the space around it.

Plant Machete is attached to a wall, and Bowen has hooked up sensors to the leaves. The leaves then send signals to custom-crafted software which maps the movements to the joints of the arm and the knife. Bowen filmed the piece in action, and it’s incredible to watch the robot move knowing that every one of its actions is dictated not by humans or AI, but by a houseplant. You never expect greenery to assert this level of control.

Bowen’s portfolio explores the point at which natural and mechanical systems meet. “With robotics, custom software, sensors, telepresence, and data, I construct devices and situations that are set in motion to interface with the physical, virtual, and natural world,” he says. “The devices I construct often play both the roles of observer and creator, providing limited and mechanical perspectives of dynamic situations and living systems…The phenomenological outputs are collaborations between the natural form or function, the mechanism, and the artist.”

Scroll down to watch Plant Machete in action.

Artist David Bowen is giving a philodendron control in his fascinating installation called Plant Machete.

Plant Machete by David Bowen

Bowen has enabled a live plant the power to control a giant knife using sensors and custom computer mapping software.

Plant Machete by David Bowen

The plant acts as the brain of the robot arm and determines how the machete moves in space, from swings, jabs, and slices.

Plant Machete by David Bowen

Watch Plant Machete in action here.

David Bowen: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by David Bowen. 

Related Articles:

Dramatic Time-Lapse Video Reveals the Tiny Terrifying Worlds of Carnivorous Plants

Palm-Sized Planter Helps You Grow Perfect Plants With LED Lighting & Watering System

Innovative Indoor Hydroponic Garden Grows Up to 30 Plants at a Time

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Thanks to Wondershare Filmora, Students Can Easily Create Videos Showing Off Campus Life
17-Year-Old Invents Low-Cost Machine Learning Software That Can Detect Elephant Poachers
Sony Releases Wearable Air Conditioners To Keep You Cool for Hours on the Go
Smart Pet Door Uses AI-Powered Facial Recognition To Allow Only Your Pets Indoors
World’s First Solar-Powered Car Is Ready To Hit the Road
Google Engineer Claims Its AI Has Feelings, but Experts Have Far Deeper Concerns

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Smart Lawn Mower Can Perfectly Cut Your Yard’s Grass for You
Man Cleans Up Beaches With Custom-Built Grabber and Remote-Controlled Trash Can
Multimedia Artist Creates Delightful “Singing” Birds From Analog Circuits
Innovative Glasses Uses AI To Describe Surroundings To Blind and Visually-impaired People in Real Time
Popular App Will Transform Your Selfie Into an Artsy Avatar, But It Comes With a Warning
3D Technology Reveals North America’s Largest Repository of Ancient Cave Art

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.